Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 8: At 1:35 p.m., police responded to Shamrock Inn for a report of theft. A guest at the inn reported their Huffy bicycle with a basket and luggage rack was stolen. The bicycle was left lying in the grass behind the hotel. The value of all three items is $150, and there were no suspects.
SEPT. 9: At 4:12 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Echo Drive Southeast. A 2011 Nissan driven by Michael Anthony Denman, 33, of Silver Lake was proceeding northbound on Echo Drive through the intersection with Oakland Avenue. A 2001 Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Oakland Avenue failed to stop at the stop sign, drove into the intersection at a high rate of speed and struck the Nissan. The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old man from Silver Lake, did not stop for the crash. When police found the man, he said he didn’t stop because he was in a hurry. The man’s name has not yet been released pending charges for leaving the scene of a collision of an attended vehicle, speeding and failure to stop for a stop sign. The Nissan had moderate functional damage and the Ford had minor damage
SEPT. 10: At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hassan Street and Second Avenue Southeast. A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Jean Schroeder, 35, of Hutchinson was westbound on Second Avenue Southeast and passing through the intersection. A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Heidi Jo Marie Fisher, 34, of Arlington was northbound on Hassan and failed to stop for the stop sign and crashed into the Nissan. The Chevrolet had minor damage and the Nissan had severe disabling damage. There were no injuries, and Fisher was given a citation for failure to stop for a stop sign.
At 2:18 p.m., police responded to a theft at Cars on Patrol Shop and Towing. A catalytic converter valued at $1,500 was taken from a vehicle at the business between Sunday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 10. The investigation was ongoing.
SEPT. 12: At 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Market Avenue and Century Avenue. A 2003 Lincoln Aviator driven by Victoria Ann Hudson, 29, of St. Michael was eastbound on Century and had signaled to turn right, but then canceled the signal and continued eastbound. A 1976 GMC driven by Amy Lynn Paulson, 40, of Hutchinson saw the signal but did not see the signal canceled and attempted to make a left turn from Market onto Century to travel westbound, and the two vehicles collided. The GMC had minor damage and the Lincoln had moderate functional damage. Paulson was cited for failure to drive with due care.
SEPT. 13: At 6:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Maytag Laundry on South Grade Road. Officers arrived on the scene and found Jonathan Chase Birch, 37, of Hutchinson lying on the floor of the business’ bathroom. Birch admitted to smoking marijuana and produced a pipe from his pocket. He also dropped a clear, rolled up baggie that contained 1.1 grams of a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for amphetamines. Birch was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 14: At 11:58 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Adult Training and Habilitation Center on California Street. A wall had been damaged by someone removing bricks and throwing them around the property between Sept. 11 and 14. The estimated cost was about $50 to replace the bricks.
SEPT. 15: At 1:08 a.m., police arrested Devin James Nelson-Rhoda, 20, of Hutchinson during a traffic stop on the 1200 block of Lakeview Lane. Police saw Nelson-Rhoda driving a Ford Escape and were aware he had several warrants for his arrest. In McLeod County the warrants were for gross misdemeanor failure to comply and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and in Nicollet County for felony contempt of court and an original three counts of drugs. Police performed a traffic stop, arrested him and took him to McLeod County Jail. There were no additional charges.