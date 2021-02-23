Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 10: At 11:39 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the police station. Conner Bryan Bakken, 18, of Howard Lake turned himself in on two warrants out of McLeod County for failure to appear on original charges of underage consumption. Bakken was unable to pay $200 bail and was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 11:14 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at America’s Fitness Center on State Highway 15. A Hutchinson woman reported her 2016 Chevrolet Impala was hit while parked in the parking lot. There was moderate functional damage. There were no suspects.
At 3:13 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 3M parking lot. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jason Mathew Cross, 46, of Hutchinson was on a private road on 3M property when it tried to stop but slid into the rear of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee driven by Deedra Marie Vejrosta, 54, of Silver Lake, which was stopped for traffic. The Silverado had minor damage and the damage to the Cherokee was unknown. There were no injuries and no citations.
FEB. 11: At 11 a.m., police responded to a crash at Hassan Street Southeast, near Muddy Cow. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Gianni Mercado Rodriguez, 40, of St. Michael was facing north on Hassan Street and preparing to park the delivery truck. A 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Maxine Alice Brandt, 71, of Hutchinson was behind the delivery truck and thought the truck was going to turn into a parking lot, so she waited behind it. When the Freightliner started backing up, Brandt didn’t have time to back up and avoid the crash. Both vehicles had minor damager, there were no injuries and no citations.
FEB. 12: At 10:36 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 1300 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. An officer saw Nicholas Anthony Cassens, 38, of Hutchinson, who had an active warrant out of Waseca County for felony fifth-degree drug possession, back into a driveway. The officer made contact with Cassens, and during a search allegedly found a glass pipe with a white burnt substance. The substance and pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine. Cassens was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEB. 13: At 11:45 p.m., police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop near the intersection of School Road Northwest and Golf Course Road Northwest. Police stopped a Ford Explorer driven by Jamie Dale Schlueter, 37, of Hutchinson. During the stop, officers found a glass bottle of rum on the middle row seats. Schlueter was unable to provide proof of insurance, and police found he had an outstanding body-only warrant out of McLeod County for felony contempt of court, failure to comply on original charges of methamphetamine-related crimes involving children, fifth-degree drugs, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Schlueter was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was cited for misdemeanor possession of an open bottle.
FEB. 14: At 10:12 p.m., police made a warrant arrest near the area of State Highway 7 and Michigan Street. Police were dispatched for a missing vulnerable adult man. While searching, an officer saw a man walking eastbound on Highway 7 near Michigan Street. The man was wearing dark clothes and his face was completely covered. The officer allegedly asked the man what his name was, and the man refused to answer and continued to walk away. The man’s hands then allegedly went to his beltline, and he was uncooperative and refuse to show his hands or follow the officer’s commands. The man was taken to the ground and identified as Scott Brian Wingate, 33, of Glencoe. Wingate had a warrant out of McLeod County for failure to pay child support. Wingate allegedly had a sawzall blade that fell from his beltline. Wingate was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of legal process.
FEB. 15: At 2:08 p.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 500 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. The victim reported his Ford F250 had the catalytic converter stolen as it was parked over during the weekend of Feb. 12. The cost of the missing converter and damage to the vehicle is believed to cost $600. The investigation was ongoing.
At 2:08 p.m., police responded to property damage and theft at Pro Maintenance. A catalytic converter estimated to cost $600 was stolen off of a 2004 Ford truck.
FEB. 16: At 6:05 p.m., police responded to a crash at Aldi. A 2005 Ford F150 driven by Norma Angelica Luna Sanchez, 48 of Cosmos was backing out of a parking spot when it hit an unoccupied 2012 Mercedes Benz. The Mercedes had minor damage and the damage to the F150 was unknown.