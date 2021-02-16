Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 5: At 10:52 a.m., police responded to a crash at California Street Northwest and Eight Avenue Northwest. A 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by Courtney Jo Bohnen, 20, of Hutchinson was stopped at the stop sign facing westbound on Eighth Avenue. When the Pontiac proceeded westbound through the intersection it collided with a northbound 2012 GMC WR/SUV driven by Jeremy Allen Strange, 23, of Hutchinson. Bohnen said she did not see the GMC. The Pontiac had moderate damage and the GMC had minor damage. There were no injuries and Bohnen was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
At 3:57 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near State Highway 7 and Sioux Hill Road. During a traffic stop, officers noted an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver, who was identified as Seven Day, 19, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, turned over drug paraphernalia. Police also found a pistol in the vehicle for which Day did not have a permit. Day was charged with gross misdemeanor possession of a pistol without a permit and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 7:32 p.m., police responded to a crash at 31 Jefferson St. S.E. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Stephen Douglas Swanson, 33, of Hutchinson was northbound on Jefferson Street when it struck an unoccupied 2013 Ford Edge legally parked on the side of the road. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
FEB. 6: At 10:50 a.m., police responded to a crash at South Grade Road, near Keith Street Southwest. A 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Isiah Myron Pregler, 19, of Hutchinson was westbound on South Grade when Pregler suffered a medical episode. A passenger in the vehicle said he slumped over and ran off the road. The vehicle had minor damage and Pregler was taken to Hutchinson Health to be evaluated.
FEB. 8: At 12:18 p.m., police made an arrest for alleged theft at Menards. Earlier that day, police responded to Kwik Trip for report of a person driving off without paying for $21 worth of gas. The suspect vehicle was a silver Buick Century. During the investigation, it was determined the license plate on the Buick was stolen off a Dodge Ram. Officers made contact with the owner of the Ram, who believed the plate was stolen while at work on Feb. 7. Later on Feb. 8, police responded to Menards for a theft report that had happened at 4 p.m. Feb. 7. A man and woman stole two paint sprayers valued at approximately $1,182.99. The theft suspects’ vehicle license plate was obtained, and officers determined the vehicle was behind used by John Robert Costanzo, 35, of Wyoming, Minnesota. On Feb. 9, police received information that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office found the Buick Century. Costanzo was driving the vehicle at the time of the stop. He was taken into custody and later taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with felony theft. The total value of the stolen license plate, gas and paint sprayers was $1,253.99.