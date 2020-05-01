Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
April 24: At 2 p.m., police arrested Tarrell Daniel Kurtz-Taylor, 21, of Hutchinson on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. Kurtz-Taylor had a warrant out of McLeod County for a body-only felony for failure to register as a predatory offender. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
April 27: At 10:57 a.m., police arrested Jaden David Kurtz, 19, of Hutchinson on the 200 block of Echo Circle Southeast. Kurtz had a warrant out of McLeod County for body-only probation-violation for fifth-degree drugs, which is a felony. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.