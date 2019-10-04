Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 19: At 2:51 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Echo Circle Southeast. Corrinna Bigot, 20, of Litchfield was leaving a parking spot in her 2007 Hyundai Entourage when she sideswiped a parked 2011 Ford Fusion. Bigot's vehicle had minor damage to the rear passenger side, and the Ford sustained minor rear end damage. There were no injuries or citations.
SEPT. 20: At 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue South. A 2008 Ford Focus driven by Nathaniel Hausladen, 18, of Lester Prairie was northbound on Highway 15 when it rear-ended a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by Gwen Wichman, 63, of Hutchinson, which was stopped in traffic waiting for vehicles to proceed. Hausladen's vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to leaking fluids from the collision, and he was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care. There were no injuries.
SEPT. 23: At 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ontario Street. A 2019 Transport America semitractor-trailer driven by Stacy Cummins, 45, of Usk, Washington, was leaving the 3M parking in front of a 2018 Toyota Sienna driven by Ryan Mcelhinny, 28, of Hutchinson. When the semitractor-trailer stopped and attempted to back up, it struck Mcelhinny's vehicle and caused severe front end damage. There were no citations as the crash happened on private property.
SEPT. 24: At 1:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Third Avenue South. A 2012 Kia Optima driven by Samantha Raduenz, 27, of Hutchinson, and a 2019 Ford Expedition driven by James Campbell, 77, of Winsted were stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue. Traffic began moving slowly when the light changed, but stopped abruptly causing Raduenz to rear-end Campbell. According to the report, Raduenz said she was driving approximately 5 mph when she struck Campbell. Her vehicle had moderate front end damage, while Campbell's vehicle had minor rear end damage. No citations were issued.
At 2:38 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dale Street and Linden Avenue. A 2017 Subarau Outback driven by Rita Tiede, 75, of Hutchinson was southbound on Dale Street when it stopped behind another vehicle waiting for a child to cross the street. A 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Thomas Smith, 26, of Hutchinson also stopped behind Tiede's vehicle. A 1999 Chevy Silverado driven by Korbin Guetter, 17, of Hutchinson rear-ended Smith's vehicle, which then rear-ended Tiede's vehicle. Guetter said he was unable to stop in time. Guetter was cited for allegedly following a vehicle too closely.
SEPT. 25: At 7:33 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Adams Street and First Avenue South. A 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Renae Brown, 53, of Hutchinson was northbound on Adams Street when it veered into a southbound 2018 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Silvia Oyervides De Miranda, 53, of Hutchinson. According to the report, Brown said she closed her eyes prior to the collision, which was confirmed by a passenger in Miranda's vehicle. Both vehicles had to be towed and Brown was cited for alleged careless driving. Miranda was also cited for allegedly driving without a driver's license.
SEPT. 29: At 12:24 a.m., officers at the Main Street Sports Bar street dance were approached by a woman who reported a minor was consuming alcohol. Officers met with an 18-year-old Brownton man, and a complaint is being sent to the city attorney for misdemeanor liquor consumption for a person under 21.
SEPT. 30: At 9:16 a.m., officers responded to a license plate theft at the 300 block of North High Drive. Officers met with the victim who said she hadn't driven the car, a 2003 Nissan Altima, in about three weeks. She noticed the missing license plate after attempting to put on new tab stickers, but didn't know if it fell off or was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
At 12:49 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and School Road. A 2012 Cadillac SRX driven by Curtis Bradford, 78, of Hutchinson, and a 2013 Kenworth semitractor-trailer driven by Joseph Hansen, 58, of Starbuck were northbound on School Road when Bradford moved into the left lane to make a turn and Hansen stayed in the center lane. According to the report, Hansen wanted to avoid going through Hutchinson and attempted to make a left turn on to South Grade Road and struck Bradford's vehicle. The Cadillac had moderate damage to the passenger side but was able to drive from the scene. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.