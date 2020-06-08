Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 22: 10:04 a.m., officers took a report of stolen plants. The Hutchinson Parks Department reported the plant were removed by the roots from McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park. The total cost was $50 worth of plants plus $25 of labor to replant. The investigation is ongoing
MAY 26: At 11:47 a.m., police took a report of stolen plants at the intersection of Roberts Road Southwest and Dale Street Southwest. A member of the Hutchinson Garden Club, which plants flowers at several locations in the city, reported that between 10 a.m. May 24 and 11:37 a.m. May 26, several plants were take at an approximate value of $40. The investigation is ongoing.
At 11:36 p.m., police responded to a vehicle theft on the 500 block of Third Avenue Northwest. The victim said they believed their 2000 Grey GMC Sierra truck long box, short cab with new black fender flares was taken between May 24 and May 26. The victim said they bought the vehicle about two months ago and the title had not yet been transferred. On June 2, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office found the truck at the 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing Walmart in Brooklyn Center. The investigation is ongoing.
MAY 29: At 2:53 p.m., police responded to a vehicle theft on the first block of First Avenue Northwest. A 29-year-old man said he received a voicemail from a Renville County deputy stating his vehicle, a white 2014 Ford Edge, was involved in a pursuit. The man said he had given a 26-year-old homeless woman a ride in his vehicle while driving to work May 29. The woman refused to leave the vehicle, the man told her he was not allowed to take it and then he left in a work van. There was a spare key in the center console. The woman was taken into custody and Hutchinson police are requesting charges for felony theft of a motor vehicle.
JUNE 2: A 8:50 a.m., a woman reported she was contacted by her bank that two counterfeit bills — a $20 and $50 bill — were in her deposit bag from her business. There are no suspects.
JUNE 2: At 10:36 a.m., the Hutchinson Park Department reported seven plants were stolen from McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park. The total value of the plants was $35, and there are no suspects.