Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 3: At 10:17 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue Southeast. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kevin Ross Mulder, 64, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Highway 15 when it slowed to turn eastbound onto Freemont Avenue and was rear-ended by a 2002 Toyota 4Runner driven by Alexis Marie Morrell, 47, of Appleton. The Silverado had minor damage and the Toyota had moderate functional damage. There were no injuries and Morell was cited for duty to drive with due care.
JAN. 12: At 7:06 p.m., police responded to a theft reported at Runnings. Employees said a man and a woman had been in the store for about two hours and left without paying for items in their cart, including a Milwaukee M18 Fuel power drill and various black coats. The total value of the items taken was $379.99. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts while in the store. The woman had medium-length, blonde hair, and the man had a neck tattoo. There was no other information available, and the investigation is ongoing.
JAN. 13: At 4:22 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on Third Avenue Northwest. A man said he was ice fishing near the dam that morning and when he finished and returned to his vehicle, he noticed small dents on the tailgate that had not been there prior. It’s unclear what caused the damage, and the man did not see anyone near his vehicle. The estimated cost to repair the tailgate was $300. There were no suspects.
JAN. 17: At 11 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Golf Course Road Northwest. During a regular patrol and traffic stop, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, Blake Ryan Kraus, 40, of Victoria, had a felony warrant out of Carver County for ammo/firearm possession. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail, and also cited for his window tint being too dark and for not carrying proof of insurance while driving.
At 11:22 p.m., police responded to a report of burglary at Pro Maintenance Inc. The business owner said a theft happened at about 8:20 p.m. Jan. 15. The suspect entered the business, knew the keypad combination and took two 5-gallon buckets of Eco-MPE Epoxy B370652 valued at about $600. There were no suspects.
At 3:50 p.m., police responded to a request for assistance on the 200 block of Huron Street Southeast. A man reported he was being scammed, and while police were on scene they tried to make contact with a woman who had active warrants. As the woman started walking away from the scene, police asked her to stop and she began to run toward the Crow River. Police tracked her based on footprints in the snow and wildlife being disturbed and flying away from the area. Police found the woman in the middle of the river, and Destiny Ann Root, 19, of Hutchinson, was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor trespass and misdemeanor theft out of McLeod County. She was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing a police officer. She was taken to Hutchinson Health for medical treatment and then taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 6:11 p.m., police took a report of a theft at Runnings. While following up on a previous theft that happened Jan. 12, an employee informed police of another theft that had just occurred. A Dewalt five-piece power tool set and a Troy-Bilt chainsaw valued at a total of $1,049.98 were taken. The employee believed the description of the suspect matched the description of the man involved in the Jan. 12 theft. The man had dark hair and neck tattoos. There was no further information available, and the investigation is ongoing.
JAN. 18: At 12:33 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2019 Ford Escape driven by Sharlene Ray Hanke, 83, of Hutchinson, struck a parked 2009 Dodge RAM 3500, owned by Joseph Raymond Wersal, 56, of Winthrop. A witness said after the crash, Hanke drove away, not realizing she hit the parked vehicle. Police made contact with Hanke in the Aldi parking lot, and her vehicle had moderate functional damage. The Dodge had no damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
At 1:59 p.m., police responded to a crash in City Parking Lot E, at 25 Franklin St. NW. A 2017 Bobcat A770 driven by DeNeil John Thompson, 59, of Silver Lake, was clearing snow in the parking lot while a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Nicholas Daniel Maahs, 29, of Hutchinson, was backing up. Loose snow allegedly caused the Bobcat to shift, and the bucket scratched the Ford’s bumper, causing minor damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
JAN. 19: At 9:16 a.m., police responded to a report of a school bus stop arm violation near the intersection of California Street Northwest and Texas Avenue Northwest. Surveillance footage showed the suspect vehicle with a man driving southbound on California Street as a school bus offloaded children. The suspect vehicle came to a stop as about eight children exited the bus and crossed the road. There was a gap in the children getting off the bus, the stop arm was still out and illuminated, and the suspect vehicle drove through. During that time, two children were still on the street and in front of the school bus. The suspect vehicle’s license plate was visible in the surveillance footage, and officers contacted William Joe Breitkreutz, 77, of Hutchinson. He was cited for gross misdemeanor failure to stop/passing a school bus with children outside.
JAN. 21: At 7:12 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 500 block of Harvest Street Southwest. That morning, Dawn Rachelle Sweely, 56, of Hutchinson, discovered damage to the rear bumper of her Pontiac G6 that was legally parked on the street. The crash was believed to have happened between 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and the time of the discovery. The Pontiac had moderate functional damage, and there were no suspects.