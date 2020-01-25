Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 2: At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the parking lot at Subway on State Highway 7. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jerry Carlson, 85, of Hutchinson hit a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Jenna Caspers, 16, of Hutchinson. The Impala sustained minor front-end damage, and the Escape suffered damage to both the rear end and rear passenger side.
JAN. 10: At 9:07 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run on the 500 block of School Road Southwest. An unknown vehicle was southbound on School Road when it went into a lawn and hit a mailbox. It continued southbound but left a trail of radiator fluid.
JAN. 13: At 12:39 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Ridgewater College parking lot. A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Chidera Ngene, 23, of Stewart was stopped at the stop sign at the main entrance of the college when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Ford SUV driven by Damon Niccum, 20, of Glencoe. The Ford sustained moderate damage to the front end, while the Camry sustained moderate damage to the rear end. No citations were issued.
At 3:08 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 500 block of Lakewood Drive Southwest. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Timothy Wakefield, 57, of Hutchinson was backing out of a driveway when it struck a cable box. The vehicle suffered minor damage to the rear bumper.
At 9:41 p.m., policed responded to fraudulent charges on a credit card. Staff from Christ the King Lutheran Church reported suspicious charges to Best Buy and emirates.com, among other purchases. Total charges amounted to $5,024.25. Currently there are no suspects.
JAN. 15: At 9:46 a.m., police responded to a theft on the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest. Between 5 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. the previous day, $40 was stolen from a parked car. An unknown amount of change was stolen from a second car.
JAN. 16: At 8:36 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 1100 block of Thirteenth Avenue Northwest. Joshua Gerald Binsfield, 43, of Paynesville had a warrant in McLeod County for alleged failure to appear in court stemming from another incident. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 17: At 12:05 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue Northwest. A 2006 Saturn Ion driven by Summer Wallraff, 22, of North Branch was westbound on State Highway 7 attempting to turn left onto State Highway 15 when it struck a 2018 Lexus LX 570 driven by Douglas Rolighed, 76, of Cross Lake. The Lexus then struck a 2007 Saturn Ion driven by John Janckila, 51, of Dassel, and knocked over a light pole. Wallraff was taken to Hutchinson Health for minor injuries. All three vehicles were towed. A search warrant was obtained for Wallraff, who showed signs of impairment and had drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
At 4:01 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 100 block of Third Avenue Northwest. A 2000 Ford DRW driven by Michael Wichman, 38, of Hutchinson was plowing a private parking lot and hit a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Michael Katzenmeyer, 36, of Hutchinson that was backing out. The Ford DRW sustained moderate functional damage to the rear end, while the Ford Fusion sustained moderate functional damage to the rear bumper. No citations were issued.
JAN. 18: At 1:10 a.m., police made a warrant arrest near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Main Street North. Officers stopped a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee and learned the driver, Daniel Alejandro Dominguez, 25, of Hutchinson had a warrant out of Carver County for alleged failure to comply with conditions of release on charges of fifth-degree drug possession. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 19: At 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2003 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Brandon Gran, 24, of Silver Lake backed into a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Gran inspected the damage then left the scene. The owner of the Trailblazer reported the crash to police, and Gran was cited for leaving an accident.
JAN. 23: At 12:27 a.m., police made a warrant arrest near California Street and Seventh Avenue. Brian Keith Berwald, 39, of Hutchinson
Officers observed a Chevrolet Silverado parked near California and Seventh Avenue. Police learned Berwald had an active warrant out of Meeker County for fifth-degree gross misdemeanor of a controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor possession of a fire-arm, a misdemeanor for hunting without a license, and a petty misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and a Meeker County deputy met him to exchange custody.