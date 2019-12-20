Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 6: At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue North. A 2015 Dodge RTR driven by John Johnson, 66, of Hector was southbound on Main Street when it rear-ended a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Wendy Sonnek, 52, of Hutchinson, which also caused a crash between a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Amanda Hendrickson, 32, of Hutchinson and a 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by Mariah Dillon, 25, of Hutchinson. Police said Johnson’s vision was obscured by sunlight. There were no injuries. Johnson’s vehicle had minor damage, Sonnek’s vehicle had moderate damage, Hendrickson’s vehicle had moderate damage and Dillon’s vehicle had minor damage. Johnson was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
DEC 10: At 3:47 p.m., officers spoke to a juvenile and parent about a reported theft at Park Elementary School. According to the parent, the juvenile left a Verizon GizmoWatch with a blue band in a classroom, where it was last seen the morning of Dec. 5. The next day, the watch was gone. The watch is valued at $200, and the investigation was ongoing.
DEC 11: At 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a theft at NAPA Auto Parts. An employee said two women and one man entered the store. The employee stated that one woman took an air freshener valued at $2.77, and the other woman took a can of 3M Window-Weld Super Fast Urethane valued at $32.69. The three people left the store and drove away east on State Highway 7 in a tan Chrysler Sebring. The investigation was ongoing.
At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to an attempted burglary on the 200 block of Monroe Street. The homeowner said his door was canted, he noticed scratch marks on the corner of the door, and bracket on the door latch was damaged. He did not notice anything was missing from the residence. The same person also told officers he noticed a Springfield XD .45-caliber pistol and holster were missing from the center council of his truck. The estimated value of the gun is $469, and the holster is $45.88. The victim believes it was taken during a previous rash of thefts reported back in November.
DEC 12: At 7:28 a.m., officers responded to a crash on School Road, near the High School parking lot. A 2000 Lincoln Town Car driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson girl was southbound on School Road when it attempted to turn left into the parking lot and collided with a northbound 2002 Oldsmobile Alero driven by another 17-year-old Hutchinson girl. There were no injuries, both vehicles had moderate damage, and the driver of the Town Car was cited for failure to yield right of way.
At 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of State Highway 7 East and Bluff Street Northeast. A 2003 Cadillac driven by a 17-year-old male approached the intersection while eastbound. A 2014 Ram RTR driven by Merlin Eggersgluess, 78, of Dassel was northbound on bluff with a green light. The driver of the Cadillac said he tried to stop in time, but was unable to. He hit the driver's side of the Ram. Eggersgluess had minor injuries and was taken to Hutchinson Health by ambulance. The juvenile was cited for failure alleged failure to drive with due care. The Cadillac sustained severe disabling damage to the front. The Ram sustained moderate but functional damage to the driver's door.
At 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Freemont Avenue and State Highway 15. A 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Floyd Czech, 66, of Brownton was southbound on Highway 15 when it slowed down for a traffic light and was rear-ended by a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy. There were no injuries, both vehicles had minor damage, and the driver of the Chevrolet was cited for failure to drive with due care.
DEC 13: At 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 400 block of Linden Avenue Southwest. A 2008 Hyundai Veracruz driven by Jill Myllykangas, 68, of Hutchinson was backing out of a driveway when it collided with a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer owned by Dustin Gilbert, 32, of Hutchinson that was parked legally on the street. Both vehicles had minor damage.
At 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 3M parking lot, on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue. The owner of a 2019 Honda Civic parked the vehicle at 7 a.m., and after finishing work at 7 p.m. noticed damage to the front bumper. The investigation is being assisted by 3M, which is checking security camera footage. The investigation was ongoing.
DEC 14: At 3:20 p.m., officers arrested a 32-year-old Shakopee man for an outstanding McLeod County warrant. Officers observed Annais Mays III having difficulty unlocking a vehicle due to frozen locks. Officers stopped to assist Mays, and while doing so learned he had an outstanding warrant for allegedly driving after revocation. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
DEC. 16: At 6:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a crash in the area of Montreal Street and Edmonton Avenue Southeast. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT driven by Heidi Klockmann, 49, of Brownton stopped behind another vehicle while facing north on Montreal Street at the intersection. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Darrel Welker, 61, of Hutchinson was northbound and struck the right rear end of the Chevrolet. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. Welker received a citation.