Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 26: At 9 a.m., officers responeded to a crash on the 1100 block of Lewis Avenue. A 2015 Volkswagon GST driven by Hannah Duenow, 31, of Hutchinson was eastbound on Lewis Avenue when bright light from the sun obstructed her view of the road and and she collided with a parked trailer. Her vehicle had moderate damage to the front bumper and front passenger side quarter panel, while the trailer had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
At 9:39 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Sherwood Street. A 16-year-old Hutchinson boy was southbound on Sherwood Street in a 2013 Chevy Malibu when he took his eyes off the road to adjust the radio, which caused the vehicle to veer off the road and hit a light pole. Damage to the Malibu was minimal, and the boy was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
SEPT. 29: At 1:44 a.m., officers saw two men age 22 and 23 sleeping in a vehicle. Upon further observation, open bottles of Natural Light seltzer were found on the floor and rear seat of the vehicle. Both men received citations for open bottle possession.
At 3:54 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the Walmart parking lot. Shirley Pollmann, 62, of Hector was pulling into a parking spot in her 2006 Ford Explorer when her foot slipped off the break and she crashed into a parked Cadillac SRX. Both vehicles had minor front end damage. There were no citations.
SEPT. 30: At 11:29 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Walmart parking lot. A 20-year-old Litchfield woman was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre the wrong way down a lane when she struck the running board of a parked 2018 Chevy Silverado while attempting to park. The woman did not think she caused any damage and left, but both vehicles had minor damage. Charges of leaving the scene of an accident are being requested for the woman.
At 3:23 p.m., officers responded to property damage on the 200 block of Third Avenue Southeast. The victim said the windshield on his Pontiac Grand Am was shattered, and it appeared that a large object was thrown at it. There were also deep, large scratches to the rear window and trunk of the car. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $700, and the investigation is ongoing.
At 6:15 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen Samsung J3 Prime cellphone at County Kitchen. The victim believed the theft occurred at 2 p.m. that day while she was at the restaurant for 30 minutes. The phone is valued at $200. The investigation is ongoing, and there were no suspects.
OCT. 1: At 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Roberts Road and Stoney Point Road. A 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Buffalo Lake boy was stopped in eastbound traffic on Roberts Road when it rear-ended by a 2001 Chevy Prism driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy. The Hutchinson boy said he briefly looked to the side of the road and looked back to see Silverado right in front of him and was unable to stop in time. There were no injuries and the 16-year-old was cited for allegedly following a vehicle too close.
OCT. 2: At 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a theft on the 200 block of Shady Ridge Road. Officers learned a person living at the residence went into another resident's room and stole a bag of tobacco. Staff at the residence assisted officers by conducting a search and located other items taken in addition to the tobacco bag. Total value of the stolen items was $217, and charges of misdemeanor theft have been requested.
At 12:56 p.m., officers conducted an apprehension and detain order at a residence on the 300 block of North High Drive for Sara Lynn Marshall, 56, of Hutchinson for a probation violation. Officers responded to the area and learned she had been previously drinking alcohol. Marshall allegedly resisted arrest and kicked a McLeod County Sheriff's Office deputy, but was ultimately handcuffed and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 2:43 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 900 block of Church Street. A 2019 Chevy Starcraft bus driven by Cynthia Gregorius, 61, of Hutchinson as pulling to the side of the road to drop off a student when it struck the front end of a parked 1997 Chrysler Town and Country van. The bus had minor damage to the rear passenger side, and the van had moderate damage to the front driver side bumper. No citations were issued.
OCT. 3: At 4:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue. A 1999 Toyota 4Runner driven by Zyvonne Langan, 49, of Hutchinson was turning north on to Main Street when Langane noticed two 13-year-old boys hitting objects toward traffic. Langan's vehicle was struck by a thrown acorn and rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Maggie Busse, 32, of Cokato. No citations were issued to the drivers, but officers are requesting charges for the two boys for throwing objects at vehicles.
OCT. 4: At 9:37 a.m., officers responded to a crash on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue Southwest. Billie Gassman, 50, of Hutchinson said that his 2017 Jeep Patriot had been hit sometime on Oct. 2 by an unknown vehicle. The Jeep had minor damage to the front driver side quarter panel. The investigation is ongoing.