Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 2: At 12:23 p.m., officers responded to theft on the 100 block of Main Street South. A man reported his bike valued at about $200 was stolen from his residence. There were no suspects.
At 2:11 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Menards parking lot. A 38-year-old Hutchinson woman reported her 2016 Toyota Corolla was damaged some time between 12:30 and 1 p.m. There was moderate damage, and there were no suspects. At 4:57 p.m., officers responded to property damage on the 700 block of School Road Northwest. A property manager reported that an entry door and payment drop box had been pried open at a rental property. It is unknown if anything was stolen out of the drop box, but the damage is estimated at $250. There were no suspects.
AUG. 3: At 4:51 p.m., officers received a report of theft. A Hutchinson woman said she was contacted by someone claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals Service and told a large amount of drugs were found in a house in Texas rented under her name. She was told to purchase gift cards and provide the information or she would be charged with a crime. She purchased $1,000 in gift cards from Walmart and $700 from eBay and sent the information to the caller. The cards were used and the victim is out $1,700. There were no suspects.
AUG. 5: At 9:51 a.m., officers responded to theft on the 700 block of State Highway 7 West. A woman reported a security camera system she ordered was stolen. The package was delivered on July 30, but the victim did not receive the package. The value of the camera system was $199. There are no suspects.
At 3:35 p.m., officers took a report of theft from city parks and boulevards. A city employee reported several plants were stolen from around the city. The total value was estimated at $50, and there were no suspects.
AUG. 6: At 7:49 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the Hutchinson Police Department. A 2019 Dodge Ram driven by a 16-year-old Glencoe girl carshed into the retaining wall, hand railing and front steps. While parking the vehicle, the girl confused the gas and brake pedal. The vehicle had moderate damage.
At 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Franklin Street and Washington Avenue. A northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by David Ave-Lallmant, 67, of Hutchinson was stopped at the stop sign on Washington while a westbound 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Tyler John Ray Turner, 30, of St. Paul approached the intersection. The Chevrolet pulled into the intersection and collided with the Nissan, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries and Ave-Lallmant was charged with failure to yield.
At 4:28 p.m., officers took a report of theft on the 500 block of Adams Street Southeast A bicycle valued at $100 and a 3-ton floor jack valued at $150 were reported stolen from an unlocked garage. There were no suspects.
AUG. 8: At 4:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of reckless discharge of a firearm on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. A 47-year-old St. Cloud man was showing a pistol to some friends while attending a child’s birthday party. The gun accidentally discharged and shot a round through the floor and ceiling of the apartment below. There were no injuries and charges are being requested for misdemeanor reckless use or handling of a firearm.
At 7:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Franklin Street and Washington Avenue. A northbound 2016 Ford Edge driven by Ramsi Mohamed Abdelaziz, 19, of Hutchinson was approaching the stop sign on Washington while a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Craig Gene Olson was westbound on Washington. The Ford pulled out without yielding and collided with the Chevrolet. The Ford had moderate damage and the Chevrolet had minor damage. There were no injuries and Abdelziz was cited for failure to yield.
AUG. 10: At 4:38 p.m., officers responded to vehicle theft at the Hutchinson Mall parking lot. The victim left a pair of keys inside their 1997 GMC Jimmy, and the last time the vehicle was seen was earlier in the afternoon, parked behind the mall. On Aug. 11, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana found the stolen vehicle and reported that it was occupied by two 17-year-old boys from Hutchinson. The boys were taken into custody in Indiana, and charges are pending.
AUG. 11: At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Main Street and Fifth Avenue. A 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by Caleb Keith May, 20, of Wisconsin and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kaitlin Morgan Rooney, 37, of Hutchinson were both northbound on Main approaching the intersection with Fifth. When the Jeep slowed down to yield for a pedestrian it was rear-ended by the Dodge, which was unable to stop in time. May was cited for failure to drive with due care.