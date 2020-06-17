JUNE 9: At 4:45 p.m., police took a report of fraud. The victim received a letter in the mail from the State of Minnesota Unemployment Office. An unknown suspect applied for unemployment benefits using the victim’s Social Security number. The victim’s previous employer called the victim as well, advising of the unemployment benefit request. The investigation is ongoing.
JUNE 10: At 2:50 a.m., police arrested a man with an active warrant at Kwik Trip. A police officer saw Brady Allen Lietzau, 29, of Darwin, walk into Kwik Trip and confirmed he had an active warrant for felony second-degree assault, and third-degree drugs and burglary. Lietzau was arrested and given to Kandiyohi County custody.