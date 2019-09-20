Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 7: At 8:36 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Rotary Park. They met with the victim, a 15-year-old Hutchinson boy, who said he was kicked and punched by five other boys age 12-14. Officers viewed a video taken of the assault and are requesting charges of fifth-degree assault on the juvenile boys.
At 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street and First Avenue West. A 17-year-old boy from Le Seur was making a left turn onto First Avenue when his 2005 Buick LaCrosse collided with a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Gary Meier, 76, of Hutchinson. Witnesses said both vehicles had green lights, and both vehicles had moderate disabling damage. The boy was cited for failure to yield right of way to oncoming traffic.
SEPT. 9: At 1:09 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue. A 2009 Chevy Equinox driven by Leslie Burnell, 58, of Cosmos was turning onto Fourth Avenue when it hit the side of another vehicle that was also turning. The other vehicle, which appeared to be a 2001 Dodge Durango, drove off. Burnell’s vehicle had minor damage and no citations were issued.
At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to a counterfeit currency report at Pizza Hut. A delivery driver said he obtained a $100 counterfeit bill from a 25-year-old man on Osgood Street. Officers went to the location and met with a woman who said she didn't order any pizza. She thought it came from her neighbor's residence on Dale Street where the suspect lives. Officers prepared a photo lineup and will be requesting charges for misdemeanor counterfeit currency possession.
SEPT. 11: At 3:38 p.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest at the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest. Chalin Riley Marcum, 18, of Hutchinson had an apprehension and detention order for violating terms and conditions of his probation. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 5:01 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Edward Green Apartments. The victim said an 82-year-old man sprayed Febreeze air freshener in her eyes. She also said that she's been poked in the shoulder and annoyed by him numerous times. Officers are requesting charges of fifth-degree assault on the man.
SEPT. 12: At 3:08 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. A 2001 Toyota Echo driven by Gary Lauinger, 46, of Hutchinson was stopped at a traffic light on Century Avenue when t was rear-ended by a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Garret Miller, 25, of Hutchinson. According to the report, Miller said he was distracted because he was changing songs on his bluetooth. Lauinger's vehicle had moderate damage and Miller was cited for failure to drive with due care.
SEPT. 13: At 3:53 a.m., officers noticed a person acting suspiciously while patrolling the area of Fourth Avenue and Hassan Street. They made contact with Marcella Rose Eagle, 39, of Sisseton, South Dakota, and learned she had a warrant out of Brookings for violating her conditions of release. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Hutchinson High School. Hannah Ladwig, 16, of Hutchinson was exiting a parking stall in a 2010 Jeep Wrangler when she turned sharply and struck a parked 2007 Honda CRV. Ladwig's vehicle had minor damage to the passenger's side, and the Honda had minor damage to the front bumper and driver's side quarter panel. There were no citations.
SEPT. 14: At 8:19 a.m., officers responded to theft at Bartco Rentals. The victim said two tricycles were stolen from the back of his truck the previous night. The two tricycles, an 8-speed Terra and Shimano Nexus, were valued at $600 and $500. The investigation is ongoing and there were no suspects.
At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Javier Alvarado-Aguilar, 33, of Hutchinson was turning left from Main Street onto Fourth Avenue when it was sideswiped by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Adrieann Brinkman, 72, of Gaylord. Brinkman said she didn't see any vehicles in the turn lane so she merged over and collided with the Sonata. Both vehicles had minor damage and no citations were issued.
SEPT. 15: At 8:19 p.m., officers responded to Century Nine Theater for a report of a counterfeit $10 bill. Officers were given the bill and noticed there wasn't a visible watermark or invisible strip. The employee believed the bill was given to them between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. that day, but didn't know who provided the the bill. The counterfeit money was taken in as evidence and will be given to the Secret Service.