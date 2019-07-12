Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
June 27: At 2:43 p.m., police were called to a crash on the 900 block of State Highway 15 South. Roxanne Field, 79, of Hutchinson was driving a Buick LeSabre when she tried to make a right-hand turn and hit a Nissan Altima driven by Anthony Jensen, 63, of Hutchinson. Jensen was making a legal right-hand turn when Field crossed into his lane. There were no injuries and she was cited for improper change of course and there were no injuries.
At 5:58 p.m., officers responded to a gas drive off at Speedway. The value of the gas was $20.02. An employee described the vehicle as a four door black sedan, possibly a Nissan. Officers notified Silver Lake police, but the vehicle was not found. There were no suspects.
June 28: At 11:41 p.m., officers responded to a fight between a man and a woman at Main Street Sports Bar. Officers requested a disorderly conduct charge be sent to the city attorney's office. The woman had no visible injuries, but the man was reported to have a bloody nose.
June 29: At 9:33 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street. A 2015 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexis Berhow, 35, of Chatfield was making a left turn onto Main Street when she collided with a Chevy Tahoe driven by Lisa Hoff of Hutchinson. Berhow admitted she wasn't paying attention. The Traverse had moderate damage to the passenger side front quarter panel, and the Tahoe had moderate damage to the front. There were no injuries. Berhow was cited for failure to yield.
July 1: At 7:43 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Denver Avenue and State Highway 15. Thomas Servaty, 72, of Hutchinson was westbound on Denver Avenue when he ran a red light and hit a Dodge Magnum driven by Daniel Cram, 42 of Hutchinson. Cram was southbound on Highway 15 going through the intersection when Servaty struck his vehicle. There were no injuries and minimal damage to both vehicles. Servaty was cited for failure to stop for a traffic signal.
At 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. Jerome Schimelpfenig, 68, of Glencoe was southbound in a Ford Escape when he struck the rear bumper of a Nissan Altima driven by Scott Marquardt, 43, of Montevideo. Marquardt was stopped at the stoplight on Century Avenue when Schimelpfenig struck his car. Marquardt reported slight pain in his neck and went into urgent care to be evaluated. Schimelpfenig was cited for following the vehicle too close.
At 10:33 p.m., officers responded to an assault at the Franklin House group home. The assault happened earlier in the evening between a staff member and one of the female juvenile residents. After investigating, officers are requesting charges of fifth-degree assault on the female resident.
July 2: At 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Remington Aaron Callantine, 28, of Hutchinson for an active warrant out of Crow Wing County for first-degree controlled substance. Officers were on patrol when they recognized Callantine walking north on a sidewalk in the 700 block of School Road North. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a theft at Wells Fargo. The victim reported that a bike they had stored on the east side of the building had been stolen. The victim described the bike as a old-fashioned margaritaville that was turquoise in color and had a yellow basket. The bike was valued at $150. There were no suspects and officers will be following up with surveillance cameras.
July 4: At 10:01 a.m., officers responded to property damage on the 400 block of Adams Street Southeast. Residents found obscene writings spray painted on cars, garages and campers that stretched from the 500 block of Hassan Street to the 500 block of Jefferson Street and on to Adam Street. The investigation was ongoing.
At 11:47 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 200 block of Freemont Avenue. Officers found two men sleeping inside a Chevy Prism. After making contact with the men, police found a white powder in a cigarette box that tested positive for methamphetamine. Brandon Emanuel Dahlman, 32, of Savage admitted the meth was his, arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. The other suspect was let go.
At 5:53 p.m., officers responded to property damage on the 100 block of Washington Avenue West. The victim reported that two vehicles in his driveway had been spray painted on their rear plates. He estimated the incident happened that evening, but couldn't narrow down the time frame. Cleaning costs were reported at $50 total.
July 5: At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to vehicular property damage on the 900 block of Sunset Street Southwest. Veronica Junker, 18, of Hutchinson was backing a Ford Expedition into a driveway when she hit the gas pedal before shifting into reverse and hit a tree on the curb. There were no injuries and the vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front end. There were no citations.
At 10:07 p.m., officers at Kwik Trip in Hutchinson conducted a McLeod County warrant arrest for a Weston Philiip Newman, 31, of Dassel. The warrant was for misdemeanor failure to appear on an original charge of protection order violation. He was arrested, taken to the Hutchinson Police Department, paid $200 bail and was released with a new court date.
July 6: At 7:09 a.m., officers responded to a property damage report at the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. The victim reported their 2019 Chevy Silverado had a three-inch puncture in one of the tires. The victim also noticed a scratch on the left rear bumper. The estimated cost of the repair is $200.
At 1:12 p.m., a resident of the Woodstone Senior Living Center came to the Hutchinson Police Department to report damage to her 2012 Chevy Malibu. The damage occurred between 10 p.m. on July 5 and 5 a.m. on July 6. There was profane graffiti on the windows of the vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Cleaning cost is reported at $50.
At 7:49 p.m., officers were called for an animal complaint at Walmart. A large German shepherd was in a vehicle with the windows rolled up. Officers learned the owner of the vehicle, Thomas John Anderson, 37, of Winthrop, had an active warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear on an original charge of taking fish without a license. Anderson was arrested and taken to the Hutchinson Police Department. He was booked, posted bail and released. The German shepherd was found not to be in distress.
July 7: At 2:43 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person at Dairy Queen. An intoxicated man was attempting to ride a bicycle and appeared to have scratches on his arm consistent with falling off a bike. Officers noticed his speech was slurred, he seemed confused and asked the same question numerous times. He was taken to the Hutchinson Police Department and later to the Brown County Evaluation Center.
At 4:33 p.m., officers responded to a protection order violation at Main Street Sports Bar. Cory Carrigan, 59, of Hutchinson was arrested and taken to the Hutchinson Police Department, and later McLeod County Jail.
July 8: At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue South. Carol Roquette, 61, of Silver Lake and a juvenile girl from Hutchinson were both parked on First Avenue when they tried to back out at the same time and hit each other. Both were paying attention to an elderly woman crossing the street. Both vehicles sustained minimal damage.
July 9: At 7:17 a.m., officers responded to a carsh at Casey's General Store. Jonathan Henderson, 23, of Stewart was backing a Ford F-150 out of a parking spot when he struck a trailer attached to a parked Dodge Ram. Henderson's truck had no damage and the trailer had minor damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
At 11:13 a.m., officers responded to a theft at the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast. The victim said a $20 plastic pool had been stolen out of her yard and there was no way it could've blown away. There were no suspects.
At 12:27 p.m., Brianna Marie Cacka, 26, of Hutchinson turned herself in at the Hutchinson Police Department for a misdemeanor warrant out of McLeod County for disorderly conduct. She paid a $200 cash bail and was released.
July 10: At 11:22 a.m., officers resonded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot. Julie Mischke, 67, of Darwin and Howard Bosma, 85, of Hutchinson were parked directly across from each other when they collided while backing out. There was minor damage reported to the rear corners of both vehicles. There were no injuries.
At 1:33 p.m., officers responded to a theft at Caribou Coffee. The victim said he rode a bike there at 7 a.m. for work, but when he went outside at 1:30 p.m. it was gone. The bike is estimated to be worth $250 and is described as a silver Vertical seven-speed bike. The investigation was ongoing.