Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 14: At 8:44 a.m., police took a report of property damage at Hutchinson City Center. A city employee reported that three panes of glass on the north side of the building had been broken. The damage is believed to have happened during the night by someone throwing a rock or other projectile. The cost of the damage was unknown and there were no confirmed suspects. It is believed to have been related to other reports of property damage on that morning.
At 11:02 a.m., police took a report of property damage at Clocktower Plaza, at 720 Century Ave. S.W. A rock that appeared to have come from the building’s landscaping had been thrown through a window, causing a large hole. The approximate cost of the damage was $1,000. There were no confirmed suspects, and it is believed to have been related to other reports of property damage on that morning.
OCT. 15: At 11:34 a.m., police took a report of property damage on the 300 block of Dale Street Southwest. A man said his vehicle was damaged while parked at his home between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10. The vehicle’s hood was opened and several wires were cut that run to the engine. The cost for repairs was estimated at $250. There were no suspects.
OCT. 16: At 3:05 a.m., police responded to a report of a road hazard on State Highway 7 and California Street Northwest. Two traffic signs were struck near the intersection and the vehicle left the scene before the report. The signs were dislodged and debris of glass and vehicle bumper pieces were left on the scene. There were no suspects.
OCT. 17: At 5:48 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7, near Fourth Avenue Northwest. A 2006 Mazda 3 driven by Alicia Renae Nussbaum, 20, of Brownton, and a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Tyler Ray Johnson, 27, of Hutchinson, were westbound on Highway 7 in opposite lanes. As the Ford was passing the Mazda, Nussbaum attempted to change lanes and struck the Ford. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicles. Nussbaum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle.
At 11:15 p.m., police arrested a man on warrants near Walmart. An officer was actively patrolling near the Walmart parking lot when Joshua Daniel Kable, 38, of Hutchinson, was seen riding a black bicycle. Police knew Kable had active warrants out of McLeod County and attempted to stop him, but he tried to evade police. Kable was taken into custody for six body-only warrants, and he was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a vehicle.
OCT. 19: At 12:03 a.m., police took a report of theft on the 200 block of Grove Street Southwest. A woman reported that when she arrived home from work, she noticed a table, two boxes, laptop computer and a lanyard with her driver’s license and debit cards were missing. The total estimated value to replace the items was $910. There were no suspects.
OCT. 20: At 1:18 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Hutchinson Mall parking lot. An unknown vehicle with an unknown driver hit a 2003 Calico horse trailer owned by Douglas Lee Meyer, 56, of Glencoe, and allegedly left the scene with no attempt to contact the owner of the trailer or law enforcement. There was minor damage to the trailer and there were no suspects.
At 9:23 p.m., police responded to a crash in the South Grade Road roundabout near Cash Wise Foods. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kenneth Wayne Wornson, 63, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on South Grade and entering the roundabout when a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson girl failed to yield and hit the rear o the Pontiac. There were no injuries and both vehicles had minor damage. The 17-year-old girl was cited for failure to yield.
At 9:28 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint on the 100 block of Main Street South. A 2009 Kia Optima driven by Bethany Jill-Henry Fischer was northbound on Main Street when it swerved to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle that failed to yield the right of way and had turned left from Baltimore Avenue to go northbound on Main Street. The maneuver caused the Kia to hit a curb and cause minor damage to the vehicle. Fischer was unable to obtain any information about the driver of the unknown vehicle.
At 10:01 p.m., police took a report of theft from Cash Wise Foods. An employee reported the theft happened around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. A woman walked out of the store with a full cart of items without paying. The estimate value of the items was $500. There were no suspects.
OCT. 21: At 3:02 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue Southeast. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Marcy Jo Faris, 62, of Hutchinson, was westbound on Freemont Avenue and stopped at the intersection, waiting to make a right-hand turn to go northbound on Highway 15. A 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by a 17-year-old Lester Prairie boy was southbound on Highway 15 and went into the left-hand turn lane at the intersection. The two vehicles collided as the Jeep was turning to go northbound on Highway 15 and the Dodge was making a U-turn to also go northbound on Highway 15. There was minor damage to the Jeep and moderate functional damage to the Dodge. The drivers did not report any injuries, but both passengers in the Dodge complained of minor neck pain. There were no citations.
At 7:36 a.m., police took a report of property damage at the intersection of Lind Street Northwest and Les Kouba Parkway Northwest. An employee from the city Parks Department said three road signs had been struck. Police found motor vehicle tire tracks through the grass where the signs were hit, and minor debris from the vehicle was left at the scene. There were no suspects.
OCT. 24: At 11:42 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Adams Street Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast. Jose Juan Cano, 41, of Lester Prairie, was arrested for warrants out of McLeod County and Renville County. His body-only warrant out of McLeod County was for probation violation on an original felony charge of meth crimes involving children. His warrant out of Renville County was a gross misdemeanor violation order on an original charge of giving police a false name and date of birth. For the incident, Cano was charged with gross misdemeanor giving a peace officer the false name of another, and he was taken to McLeod County Jail.
OCT. 26: At 1:42 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Hutchinson High School. A 2022 Kia KS owned by Julia Leticia Llamas, 66, of Hutchinson, and Federico Santos Llamas, 66, of Hutchinson, was parked in the parking lot and was hit by an unknown vehicle and unknown driver that left the scene without attempting to contact the owner of the vehicle or law enforcement. The incident occurred between 7:35 a.m. and noon on Oct. 26. The Kia had minor damage and there were no suspects.
OCT. 27: At 10:30 a.m., police responded to a report of gasoline theft at Kwik Trip. The store manager said a man pumped $35.75 of gasoline into a vehicle and left without paying. The area was checked for a black 2019 Chevrolet BTM with California plates, but police did not find it. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified but the suspect had not yet been found.
OCT. 28: At 8:55 a.m., police made a warrant arrest at the police department. Janie Cheyenne Moreno, 20, of Hutchinson, turned herself in for a warrant out of McLeod County for failure to appear on an original charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Moreno was taken into custody, paid $200 bail and was released with a new court date.
At 1:26 p.m., police responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of State Highway 15 North and North High Drive Northwest. A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Bryan Duane Arnesen, 39, of Hutchinson, was southbound on Highway 15 approaching the roundabout when, the drive said, there was an issue with the brakes. The driver swerved into the median and up the roundabout to slow the vehicle to a stop. It started on fire, but when police arrived the flames had dissipated and the vehicle was still smoking. There were no injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
OCT. 29: At 7:11 p.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Second Avenue Southwest and Lynn Road Southwest. A 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Elijah Llovera, 27, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Lynn Road while a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Alan Fredrick Schmoll, 41, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Second Avenue and the vehicles collided. There were no injuries and both vehicles had moderate disabling damage. Llovera was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle.
At 9:38 p.m., police responded to a crash at Elks Lodge. Michelle Lynn Squire, 49, of Hanover, reported that a 2021 Nissan Murano that she was renting had been hit by another vehicle while it was parked and she was inside. Witnesses said that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Tracy Steven Litchy, 59, of Hutchinson, hit the Nissan while backing up. Litchy did not attempt to notify anyone of the crash. Police found Litchy at his home and he said he did not know the vehicle was hit. Police said he was understanding of the situation and provided his insurance information. The Nissan had moderate functional damage and Litchy was cited for collision with an unattended vehicle.
OCT. 30: At 1:09 a.m., police made a warrant arrest in Library Square. While conducting a patrol, police saw a man standing near the front doors of Hutchinson Public Library, tucked into the corner of the entryway. Police stopped the man and identified him as Tyler James Greeder, 35, of Hutchinson. He had an outstanding warrant out of McLeod County for two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault. Greeder was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
OCT. 31: At 12:45 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash at Animal Medical Center on Crow River. A 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Anthony Martin Vega, 17, of Willmar, was westbound on State Highway 7 West when the driver is believed to have fallen asleep. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a flagpole and light, then continued down an embanked boulevard and struck a block retaining wall and building, and finally stopped. The flagpole and light were completely severed, while there was minimal damage to the grass, retaining wall and building. The vehicle had severe disabling damage and the front airbags were deployed, and the vehicle had to be towed. The driver and two passengers were not injured, and all were wearing seat belts.