Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 14: At 1:59 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Travis Ray Coye, 25, of Oslo, and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Bradley Baysinger, 62, of Hutchinson were both southbound on Highway 15. The Impala rear-ended the Silverado, which was stopped for a red light. There were no injuries and Coye was cited for duty to drive with due care.
NOV. 17: At 7:29 a.m., police responded to a crash on School Road, just south of Roberts Road. A 2010 Honda Accord driven by Joyce Therese Kelly, 45, of Hutchinson was northbound on School Road when the driver reached for a tissue, crossed into the southbound lane and struck a sign on the west side of the road. There were no injuries and Kelly was cited for failure to drive with due care.