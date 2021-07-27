Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 11: At 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage/theft on the 1400 block of Jefferson Street. A catalytic converter was stolen off a 2001 Ford F250 between July 2 and 4. The cost to replace the converter was estimated at $550, and the investigation is ongoing.
JULY 12: At 4:37 p.m., police took a report of a purse stolen from a motor vehicle. The victim did not know where the theft occurred after making numerous stops within Hutchinson. The purse and contents inside were valued at $95, and the investigation is ongoing.
JULY 14: At 12:02 p.m., police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft on the 100 block of Michigan Street Southeast. A man said his 2018 Jeep Renegade was taken between 10:15 a.m. and noon. The keys were left in the center counsel of the vehicle and the owner had not given anyone permission to use it. St. Paul police found the Jeep July 17 and a suspect was taken into custody.
At 12:18 p.m., police responded to a crash on Montreal Street Southeast. A 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Scott Wayne Erickson, 58, of Hutchinson, was parked facing northbound on Montreal Street. When the vehicle pulled out from the parked position it collided with a northbound 2003 Ford F150 driven by Trevor Ray Burkholder, 34, of Hutchinson. The Ranger had moderate disabling damage and the F150 had minor damager. There were no injuries and no citations.
JULY 15: At 11:15 p.m., police responded to a trespassing report at Holiday on State Highway 15 South. Officers found Tommie Lee Williams Jr, 30, of Hutchinson, who said he forgot he was trespassed from Holiday. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with misdemeanor trespass.
JULY 17: At 2:51 p.m., police took a report of theft of a license plate on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest. A woman said he noticed the rear license plate on her vehicle had been switched. The original plate was missing and was replaced with a plate that was previously reported as stolen. There were no suspects.