Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 27: At 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 0 block of Hassan Street. Kaylee Howe was picking up her parked 2012 Chevy Traverse from the Town and Country Tire when she noticed damage to the driver's side rear fender. The vehicle was parked facing southwest on Hassan Street, and Howe has no information on the suspect's vehicle and didn't witness it. There are no suspects at this time.
AUG. 28: At 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the Citizens Bank parking lot. Ronald Maney, 55, of Buffalo Lake was travelling the wrong way in a one-way parking lot and was struck by a 1997 GMC Sierra driven by William Breitkreutz, 74, of Hutchinson. Maney was attempting to back up and correct his path when Breitkreutz backed out of his parking spot and struck Maney's Nissan Armada. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and there were no citations or injuries.
SEPT. 2: At 4:18 p.m., officers responded to a crash on State Highway 7 E. by Speedway gas station. Mykayla Wimmer, 23, of Hutchinson was attempting to make a left turn into Speedway and struck an oncoming 2008 Ford SRW driven by Anthony Alleven, 27, of Winnebago. The report stated that Wimmer didn't see Alleven's vehicle, and Alleven attempted to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting Wimmer. Wimmer's vehicle had minor damage to the rear passenger side, and Alleven's vehicle had minor front end passenger side damage. There were no injuries and Wimmer was cited for failure to yield right of way.
At 6:08 p.m., officers responded to theft on the 1000 block of Neal Avenue. The victim stated he came out to his vehicle and noticed the rear hatch was open. He reported paper towels, bags of assorted clothes, narcotics anonymous bags, books and disinfectant wipes were missing. Total amount of the stolen items was $444.22. There are no suspects at this time.
SEPT. 3: At 3:06 p.m., officers responded to a crash at MidCounty Bank. Mary Annette Hunter, 67, of Silver Lake was attempting to exit the parking lot in her 2002 Ford SRW by turning north onto a one-way alley and was going the wrong way. Robert Ecklund, 68, of Dassel entered the alley in a 2006 GMC Envoy at the same time and was going the right way and attempted to stop when Hunter clipped the side of his vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor damage to the front driver's side. There were no injuries and no citations since the crash occurred on private property.
SEPT. 4: At 8:56 a.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Linden Avenue. Kyle Aho, 16, of Dassel was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion when he struck a street sign. The report claimed that Aho fell asleep at the wheel and pulled over after striking the sign to call police. The Ford Fusion sustained minor damage to the front end. No citations were issued.
SEPT. 5: At 11:36 a.m., officers were responded to a crash at the 1000 block of State Highway 15. Connor Jensen, 22, of Hutchinson was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion while he was making a right turn into the Hutchinson Event Center and struck a 2011 Ford Escape driven by John Glendenning, 55, of Inver Grove Heights. Jensen's vehicle had minor front end damage, and Glendenning's vehicle had moderate damage. There were no citations or injuries.
At 5:33 p.m., officers responded to a gas drive off at Kwik Trip. Officers received surveillance camera footage and witnessed a Hutchinson woman with a white Toyota Camry pump $20.05 worth of gas and drive off afterward. Officers are requesting charges of theft on the female and forwarded them to the city attorney's office.
SEPT. 8: At 12:11 p.m., officers were called to assist the Minnesota Department of Corrections with apprehending Oscar Alejandro Garcia, 27, of Hutchinson. Officers learned there was an apprehension and detention order on Garcia for a parole violation. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 6:09 p.m., officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue North. A 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Nicholas Landmark, 29, of Clara City was westbound on Fourth Avenue when it struck a 2017 Chevy Cruze driven by Michelle Monson, 47, of Oakland, Nebraska. Landmark was distracted by a passenger showing him a Facebook post when he ran a red light and hit Monson, who had a green light. Both vehicles had severe damage and had to be towed from the scene. The passenger in Landmark's vehicle complained of lower back pain from an airbag, and Monson complained of losing consciousness, chest pain and had bruising to her left torso and chest. She was taken to Hutchinson Health, and Landmark was cited for failure to stop for a traffic control device.