Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 24: At 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Hassan Street. A 2016 Ford Edge driven by Dennis Schroeder, 76, of Hutchinson was stopped at the intersection. When it proceeded southbound on Hassan Street it collided with a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christine Brecht, 33, of Silver Lake. There were no injuries. The Edge sustained damage to the rear driver's side quarter panel, and the Silverado sustained front bumper damage and damage to the front driver's side quarter panel. Schroeder was cited for failure to yield right of way.
FEB. 4: At 6:14 p.m., officers responded to a car vs. deer crash on the 22000 block of Tagus Avenue. A 2016 Mazda 3 SP driven by Randall Popp, 63, of Hutchinson was southbound when it hit a deer that ran onto the road. There were no injuries. The 3 SP sustained moderate damage and was towed.
FEB. 5: At 1:47 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest on the 1200 block of Sunburst Way Southeast. Andrew Scott Smith, 19, of Hutchinson had a warrant from McLeod County for failure to appear for not having a valid driver's license. Officers were originally attempting to find a runaway juvenile from Meeker County. After finding Smith, officers also found a dab cartridge containing one gram of THC in his pocket. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
FEB. 8: At 9:34 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest on the 1300 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A 16 year-old from Hutchinson with a suspended license was arrested and charged with alleged fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Marijuana and an e-cigarette with THC cartridges were discovered. The juvenile was taken to McLeod County Jail.
FEB. 10: At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and State Highway 15 South. A 1996 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Maureen Maridee Schlueter, 64, of Hutchinson was southbound and ran a red light, striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Francis Virgil Cannon, 59, of Hutchinson. The Blazer sustained severe damage. The Silverado sustained moderate damage. The Blazer was towed and no injuries were reported. Schlueter was cited for failure to stop at a signal.
At 6:42 p.m, officers performed a court-ordered breath test in the lobby of the Hutchinson Police Department. Cody Alan Vorbeck, 31, of Hutchinson had two warrants out of McLeod County, one for failure to comply with conditions of release and the other for failure to pay fines. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.