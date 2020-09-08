Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 15: At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at the Outpost Gas Station. A Brownton man reported a custom drop down trailer hitch was stolen from his truck that morning. It has been there when he left home and was not there when he arrived at his destination. He only stopped for gas. The value of the hitch is $300.
AUG. 17: At 7:33 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of 1500 Adams Street Southeast. Involved was a 2014 Subaru Impreza driven by Joshua Ross of Hutchinson and a 2005 Sterling STE semitractor-trailer driven by Shawn Bekius. The Subaru was northbound on Adams Street following the Sterling. It ran into the Sterling's rear bumper and tire when the Sterling was turning. Ross was issued a citation.
At 4:05 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 400 block of School Road Northwest. A Hutchinson resident reported her 2010 Hyundai Elantra was damaged with multiple light scratches on the hood of the vehicle. She does not know how it happened. Damage is estimated at $500.
AUG. 21: At 4:59 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Walmart. A Hutchinson resident reported his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot. Approximately $70 was in the wallet, as well as a debit card and credit cards.
AUG. 23: At 11:36 a.m., police responded to a crash near 1016 State Highway 15 South. Involved were a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by John Alfred, 59, of Hutchinson and a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Karen Walker, 63, of Hutchinson. Both vehicles approached a four-way intersection within a large parking lot on private property with no stop or yield signs. Neither vehicle yielded. As a result, the Ram impacted its front end into the center of the passenger side of the Mercury.
AUG. 24: At 6:27 p.m., police conducted a warrant arrest on the 800 block of School Road Northwest. An officer was informed a person known to have a warrant was in an apartment. The officer went to the door and learned the person, Eric Thomas Heller, 46, of Richfield was in the apartment. He was arrested on a McLeod County warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on an original felony check forgery charge. He was taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe.
AUG. 25: At 10:56 p.m., police arrested Ivanovich Veniamin, 40, of Hutchinson in the area of First Avenue and Jefferson Street Southeast. Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection and spoke to the driver of a 2006 Chrysler Sebring. The driver had no wallet or license and wrote a false name when asked. Officers discovered the driver was Verstyak after a brief investigation. His license was revoked. He allegedly had a baggie containing a crystal-like substance in his pocket that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving a false name to a peace officer and driving after revocation.
At 10:30 a.m., police spoke to the victim of an alleged fraud in the lobby of the police department. The victim said they thought they were communicating with someone from the Social Security Administration. The suspect told the victim their personal information was used in Texas. The victim purchased and provided Target gift card numbers to the suspect totaling $2,200. The investigation is ongoing.
AUG. 29: At 9:09 a.m., police responded to theft on the 500 block of Adams Street Southeast. The caller reported a political sign for President Donald Trump valued at $25 had been stolen from her front yard.
At 9:23 a.m., police responded to a crash on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest. The vehicles were a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Ryan Lee Asche, 42, of Hutchinson, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2007 Ford Escape. Asche turned out of an alley west of Grove Street and was eastbound on Fifth Avenue. The other two vehicles were parked. Asche reportedly reached to pick up something that had rolled onto the floor of his vehicle. He collided with the rear of the Chevrolet, which caused it to collide with the Ford. Asche was cited for allegedly failing to drive with due care.
At 6:31 p.m., police responded to a disturbance on the 600 block of Juul Road. Police were dispatched for a noise complaint. The source was from a vehicle parked in a driveway on Juul Road. Officers could hear it from a block away. They met with Gerardo Fermin Munoz Pineda, 55, of Hutchinson and asked him to turn down the music. He reportedly did not comply and was given a verbal warning. While officers were still on scene, Pineda reportedly turned the music back up loud enough to cause neighbors to come outside. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe. He has been charged with disorderly conduct.
AUG. 30: At 2:01 a.m., police conducted a warrant arrest in the area of Oak Street Northeast and Northwoods Avenue Northeast. An officer performed a traffic stop on a 2004 Dodge Ram near the intersection. The driver allegedly provided a false name and date of birth. A brief investigation identified the driver as Mariah Adela Torres, 26, of Hutchinson. Torres had an active warrant from McLeod County for alleged gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Torres was taken into custody and later taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe.
At 10:13 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of State Highway 15 and Atlanta Avenue. Involved were a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marlys Ruth Palmer, 73, from Hutchinson and a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Johnathan Steven Hohenstein, 32, from Dassel. The Malibu was southbound on Highway 15 while the Equinox was eastbound on Atlanta Avenue. The Equinox attempted to make a left turn in the intersection but failed to yield to the Malibu. The two vehicles collided near the front bumpers. Palmer was cited.