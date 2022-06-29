Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 9: At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a report of a stolen license plate in the area of Washington Avenue East and Main Street South. The owner reported the rear license plate and the screws that affix it were taken from his vehicle. It is thought the theft happened between 10 p.m. on June 8 and the morning of June 9. The estimated replacement cost is $26.
JUNE 14: At 4:07 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 800 block of Harrington Street Southwest. A 2019 Ford F250 driven by Garrett Wesley Secora, 25, of Becker was pulling a trailer and facing northbound on Harrington Street. A 2007 Roketa Motorcycle owned by Krystal Lucyle Poquette, 50, of Hutchinson was parked directly behind the Ford. The Ford reversed and hit the motorcycle, causing it to fall over. There were no injuries of tows. No citations were issued. The Ford sustained minor damage while the motorcycle sustained moderate damage.
At 8:34 p.m., police responded to a report of vandalism to the playground at VFW Park. Various symbols were drawn on the playground with permanent marker. The estimated cost of the graffiti cleanup is $50. The parks department reported similar graffiti near Rotary Park as well.
JUNE 17: At 9:13 a.m., police responded to a report of theft. A member of the Hutchinson Public Arts Commission reported one of the sculptures on display throughout the city had been taken. The missing sculpture was a welded metal tenor saxophone that had been at the corner of Main Street South and First Avenue Southeast. The art was on loan from the artist and valued at $2,000.
JUNE 18: At 1:36 a.m., police were patrolling in the area of State Highway 7 East and Michigan Street Northeast and initiated a stop. The driver of the vehicle was confirmed to have an active warrant. Neri Nain Aguilar Peraza, 23, of St. Paul was arrested for an outstanding failure to appear warrant on an original charge alleging felony criminal sexual conduct in the third degree from Anoka County. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
JUNE 20: At 10:14 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Century Avenue Southeast and Bradford Street Southeast. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Ronald Charles Johnson, 72, of Hutchinson was exiting southbound out of the Hutchinson Health Clinic parking lot onto Century Avenue Southeast. It was unable to stop for a stop sign due to defective breaks and the downhill grade of the road. It rolled into a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sally Mae Moehring, 81, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries, tows or citations. The Chevrolet Equinox sustained moderate damage but was functional.
At 2:49 p.m., police discovered an unknown vehicle had struck a one-way sign at the roundabout at the intersection of Airport Road and State Highway 15. The vehicle left visible tracks up onto the roundabout and had come to a stop near the center. The vehicle damaged the sign, rendering it inoperable. The unknown vehicle is believed to be a small car based upon the wide of the tire tread and wheelbase.
JUNE 21: At 5:20 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 900 block of Steven Street Southwest. A 2013 Autocar Xpeditor (a garbage truck) driven by Justin Rayne Carr, 21, of Willmar was northbound on Stevens Street Southwest, picking up garbage. Carr reversed the vehicle and an arm of the truck collided with a 2012 Ford Focus owned by Scott David Hilgemann, 50, of Hutchinson and Rikki Jo Hilgemann, 49, of Hutchinson. The vehicle was parked on the east side of the road, facing north. There were no injuries or tows. The Ford was not occupied at the time of the incident. It sustained minor damage.