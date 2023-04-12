Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 18: At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Harmony Lane Southwest regarding a report of a hit-and-run crash that had happened an hour prior at the intersection of Lynn Road Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest. According to a report, a 1997 Cadillac Seville driven by a juvenile was northbound when it approached the intersection. Another vehicle was westbound and continued out in front of the Cadillac to make a left turn and head northbound. The front end collided with the Cadillac’s driver’s side, and the vehicle left the scene. No injuries were reported.
MARCH 19: At 10:38 p.m., officers and McLeod County sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 and Airport Road. A 2019 Ram 1500 driven by a 58-year-old Hutchinson man was northbound on Highway 15, approaching the roundabout. The driver went straight over the roundabout embankment. The vehicle proceeded, airborne, over the roundabout and struck a sign mid-air before violently striking the ground. It came to rest on the nourthbound shoulder of Highway 15. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained severe, disabling damage. Hutchinson firefighters were called to aid with cleanup. The driver was taken to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 24: At 1:11 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Adams Street Southeast and First Avenue Southeast. The driver, Noah John Alderink, 18, of Hutchinson was found to have an active warrant. He was taken into custody for a warrant pertaining to alleged felony violation of conditions of release on an original charge alleging a fifth-degree controlled substance crime from Carver County. He was taken to McLeod County Jail. Alderink has been formally charged with a felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime charge from the incident.
MARCH 25: At 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2017 GMC Sierra was parked in an angled parking space, facing northbound. Another vehicle had been parked opposite, one stall to the east, facing south. Instead of reversing from the parking space, the other vehicle left its space southbound between the Sierra and another parked car. It turned westbound and continued the wrong way between lanes. As it made a turn, its passenger side collided with the parked vehicle. No injuries were reported. The parked car was unoccupied. The driver of the other vehicle did not stop. It is believed to be a newer model, grey Chevrolet truck.
MARCH 29: At 5:36 p.m., Burnsville police requested assistance from Hutchinson police in serving an arrest warrant on a wanted person. Henry Portillo, 20, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for allegedly failing to appear in court on a felony charge for alleged false imprisonment in Dakota County. Portillo was taken to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 30: At 9:24 a.m., officers responded to a report of fraud on the 900 block of Jorgenson Street Southeast. The person reporting the incident said their credit card was used to make purchases totaling $2,149. An investigation is ongoing. The individual’s bank is also investigating.
MARCH 31: At 1:29 p.m., officers received a report of graffiti at Rotary Park. Damage was done to various structures using pink spray paint. The estimated cost of repairs, including labor and materials, is $60.
At 3:54 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by a juvenile and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Anthony Charles Smith, 37, of Silver Lake were westbound on State Highway 7, approaching Kouwe Street Northwest. The Silverado was in the right lane. The Impala was in the left lane. It changed lanes and collided with the Silverado. No injuries were reported. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. No vehicles were towed. The driver of the Impala was cited.
At 4:18 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2017 Ford Taurus driven by Amanda Lynn Garfunkel, 37, of Hutchinson was northbound on Main Street, as was a 2019 Hyundai Kona driven by Kayla Anne Coblentz, 37, of Hutchinson. The vehicle approached the intersection with First Avenue Southeast. The Hyundai braked due to traffic. The Ford braked and slid into the Hyundai. No injuries were reported. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. No vehicles were towed. The road surface was wet at the time of the incident. Garfunkel was cited.