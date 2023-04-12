police patch

Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:

MARCH 18: At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Harmony Lane Southwest regarding a report of a hit-and-run crash that had happened an hour prior at the intersection of Lynn Road Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest. According to a report, a 1997 Cadillac Seville driven by a juvenile was northbound when it approached the intersection. Another vehicle was westbound and continued out in front of the Cadillac to make a left turn and head northbound. The front end collided with the Cadillac’s driver’s side, and the vehicle left the scene. No injuries were reported.

