Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 26: At 8:57 a.m., police took a report of property damage at Elks Park. A city parks employee reported a soap dispenser was pried off the wall in a bathroom at the park. The cost to replace it was about $100. There were no suspects.
OCT. 1: At 12:36 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Freemont Avenue Southeast and State Highway 15 South. A 2018 Ford Transit Connect driven by Jeffery Clarence Walter, 53, of Arlington, and a 2006 Saturn Vue driven by Alyssa Louise Lennander, 26, of Kandiyohi, were stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 15 to leave the intersection clear due to a stoplight ahead backed up with traffic. A 1999 Ford Econoline driven by Leighton Paul Messner, 24, of Winthrop, collided with the Saturn, which then collided with the Ford Transit. There were no injuries, the Saturn and Ford Econoline had severe disabling damage, and the Ford Transit had minor damage. Messner was cited for following a vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent.
OCT. 3: At 3:04 p.m., police took a report of theft on the 500 block of Third Avenue Northwest. A man said his 4-by-6 flatbed trailer with plywood floors, boarded sides and tailgate had been stolen. It was valued at $899.99 and there were no suspects.
OCT. 6: At 3 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 South and South Grade Road. A 2003 Buick Century driven by Duane Ray Lange, 51, of Winthrop, was facing northbound on Highway 15 and attempting to turn left onto South Grade Road. The vehicle stopped while waiting for oncoming traffic to clear and was rear-ended by a 2008 Mazda 3 driven by a 17-year-old boy from Hutchinson. Both vehicles had moderate damage and the 17-year-old boy was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 8:37 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a report of shoplifting. Brittney May Nussbaum, 24, of Brownton, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. She had active warrants out of McLeod County for failure to appear for meth crimes involving children and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession, and out of Sibley County for probation violation. She was charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor theft regarding the incident at Walmart.
OCT. 8: At 1:25 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Hutchinson High School parking lot. A 2009 Nissan Rogue driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson girl was backing out of a parking spot and struck a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson boy. There were no injuries and both vehicles had minor damage.
OCT. 12: At 9:17 a.m., police responded to a crash at 3D CNC Inc. A 2009 Mercury Milan driven by Susan Carol Wendlandt, 70, of Hutchinson, was pulling into a parking space. The driver said she intended to hit the brake pedal but pushed the accelerator instead, causing the vehicle to crash into the building. There was minor damage to the vehicle and significant damage to the building wall. There no injuries or any other people in the building or on the property at the time.
OCT. 14: At 7:07 a.m., police took a report of property damage at Law Enforcement Park on Third Avenue Northwest. A city parks employee reported that a stone park bench was overturned. The monetary damage to the bench was unknown and there were no confirmed suspects. It is believed to have been related to other reports of property damage on that morning.