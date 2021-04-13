Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 27: At 4:02 p.m., police responded to a report of a customer assaulting an employee at Menards. An employee approached a man in the store who was talking on his phone and not wearing a mask. The employee asked the man several times to put on his mask, and the man refused to do so while on the phone. The man then pushed his shopping cart into the employee, striking the employee on the shins. The man then left the store. The employee followed the man into the parking lot and got his license plate, and he was later identified as a 48-year-old Henderson man. A request for fifth degree assault charges were sent to the City Attorney’s Office.
MARCH 29: At 4:01 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Speedway on State Highway 7 West. An employee reported the theft had happened March 11 and was captured on surveillance. A man and woman entered the store, and the woman purchased lottery tickets. While the employee was distracted with the sale, the man stole the Children’s Miracle Network donation jar and a role of duct tape. There was about $50 in the donation jar. The couple left in a white, early 2000s model Town and Country minivan, but were not identified.
MARCH 31: At 12:11 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Eastgate Dr. S.E. An officer saw Jamie Dale Schlueter, 37, of Hutchinson, get out of a vehicle on Eastgate, and the officer knew he had an active felony warrant out of McLeod County for meth crimes involving children, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, and ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Schlueter was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
APRIL 1: At 8:28 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Rotary Park. The restroom had a broken window, and cement pavers were removed from the ground. The damage was believed to have occurred after 4 p.m. the previous day and is estimated to cost $500. The investigation is ongoing.
At 1:39 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of School Road Northwest and State Highway 7. A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kelli Jean Kegler, 18, of Lester Prairie was stopped at a red semaphore facing southbound on School Road. The Pontiac proceeded through the intersection while the signal was still red and collided with an eastbound 2010 Ford WR/6000 driven by Daryl Carl Rath, 53, of Hutchinson. The Ford had a green semaphore. Both vehicles had severe disabling damage, but there were no injuries. Kegler was cited for failure to stop at the stop signal.
APRIL 4: At 5:40 p.m., police were called to Elks Park for a report of property damage. On the evening of April 3, police believe one or multiple people attempted to climb the pole and hang from the bars that hold the lights. The pole was broken at the base and had exposed, live wires. The damage was estimated at $1,000, and the investigation is ongoing.
APRIL 5: At 11:26 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and California Street. A 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Leroy Ray Albrecht, 72, of Hutchinson, was stopped at the stop sign on California Street, attempting to crossover Highway 7. When the vehicle proceeded into the intersection, the driver did not see an eastbound 2000 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Clarence Joseph Juncewski, 83, of Silver Lake, and the vehicles collided. The Avalanche had moderate functional damage, and the GMT had severe disabling damage. Juncewski also complained of a minor injury. Albrecht was cited for failure to yield.