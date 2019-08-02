Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 12: At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run at Kwik Trip. An unknown witness told employees that a brown pickup truck with a topper had struck a parked Hyundai Elantra after the truck backed out of the parking stall. Officers noticed damage to the rear driver-side quarter panel of the Hyundai. Security camera footage did not capture the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
JULY 15: At 3:01 p.m., officers responded to a theft on the 300 block of Adams Street Southeast. The victim stated that earlier in the morning two packages containing four lawn mower blades were taken from her porch. The victim also reported that a chrome rim that was laying next to her garage was also missing. The value of the blades was $30, and the chrome rim was valued at $25.
JULY 17: At 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on the 400 block of High Street. The victim stated that 20 minutes earlier, a 38-year-old woman from Hutchinson kicked in her door and attempted to enter the house. The victim's TV was damaged in the process. Officers are requesting charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree damage to property.
JULY 23: At 6:24 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person at the intersection of Bluff Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast. They found a 41-year-old man from Tennessee on a bike with a kids carrier attached to the back side. The man allegedly refused to talk to police and biked away from the scene. An officer recognized him and is requesting a warrant for fleeing a police officer and obstruction.
JULY 24: At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. Corene Oestreich, 76, of Howard Lake was driving a 1989 Chevy Cavalier northbound and attempted to make a left turn onto Century when she struck an oncoming semitraceor-trailer driven by Shawn Schoenbauer, 39, of Owatonna. Schoenbauer claimed he had a green light when he collided with Oestreich, which was corroborated by a witness. Oestreich was taken to Allina Health for minor injuries, and her car was towed due to disabling damage. She was also cited for alleged failure to yield.
JULY 25: At 11:47 p.m., Corey David Johnson, 41, of Hutchinson turned himself into police for two active warrants out of McLeod County. Warrants were for an original charge of alleged felony meth crimes involving children and alleged fifth-degree controlled substance possession, as well as alleged misdemeanor domestic assault. Johnson was taken to McLeod County Jail.
JULY 28: At 1:42 p.m., officers responded to property damage at Southdale Apartments. The victim stated that his Ford Focus had been struck overnight while in the parking lot. Officers observed minor damage to the driver-side door. The investigation is ongoing.