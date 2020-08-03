JULY 21: At 12:50 a.m., Hutchinson police responded to a report of two men destroying property on the 700 block of Wagner St. S.W. The victims said they were awoken to doorbell ringing numerous times. There were two men at the door repeatedly asking for another man who did not live at the home. One of the men was holding a baseball bat. The homeowners shut the door and contacted police. It was discovered that the passenger window of the victim’s work vehicle was smashed, a flower pot was tipped over and two garage lights were smashed. Officers located the suspects walking on the School Road bridge. One of the men wen with the officer back to their vehicle, which had been left on Kay Street. A baseball bat was recovered from the vehicle. Damages are estimated at about $400. Charges are being requested from the city attorney on a 28-year-old Hutchinson man for misdemeanor property damage.
JULY 22: At 10:59 a.m., police pulled over a 2004 Buick Century driven by 32-year-old Scott Brian Wingate of Glencoe. The officer knew Wingate’s driver’s status was revoked and he had recently been cited for said violation while driving the same vehicle. The officer stopped the Century on Fifth Avenue near Franklin Street and Wingate was arrested and taken to jail for repeated violations for driving after revocation. He was charged with misdemeanor driving after revocation.
At 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and California Street. A 2003 GMC Sierra driven by James Lee Lowden, 43, of Hutchinson was attempting to cross Highway 7 going north from Les Kouba Parkway to California Street. The driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit on the passenger side by a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Brian Andrew Jensen, 39, of Silver Lake. The momentum of the crash pushed both vehicles into a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Carolina Chaves, 32, of Hutchinson that was at the stop sign facing southbound on California Street. All three vehicles had severe, disabling damage. The drivers and a passenger in the Sierra and Silverado had possible injuries but were not taken to a hospital. The drive and a 6-year-old passenger in the Silverado were taken to a hospital for possible injuries. Lowden, the driver of the Sierra, was cited for failure to yield.
JULY 23: At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a call on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast regarding a suspicious person at the residence, possibly damaging a vehicle. The reporting person’s fiance, later identified as Tyler Dean Holtberg, 23, of Hutchinson, went outside to see what was going on. The investigating officer learned that Holtberg is required to register as a predatory offender, and the address on Fifth Avenue is not a primary or secondary registered address for Holtberg. Holtberg had been living at the Fifth Avenue address since June 27, 2020. Holtberg said he knew he was supposed to register his address but had not had time to go to the police station to fill out the paperwork. He was arrested and charged with felony failure to register as a predatory offender. Officers searched the area for the suspicious person that was reported, but nobody was found.
JULY 24: At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to Park Towers for a report of theft. Two bikes were reported stolen, one valued at $70 and the other at $25. There were no suspects.
At 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the Menards parking lot. A 2005 Dodge Durango and attached trailer driven by Catherine Carol Kraemer of Lester Prairie was parked in the Menards parking lot. A witness saw a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Bradley Woller strike the trailer attached to the Durango and leave the scene. The witness saw the Sierra’s license plate, and an officer made contact with Woller, who said he did strike the trailer but thought he just damaged his own vehicle, and did not realize he damaged the trailer. There was minor damage, and there were not charges.
At 7:26 p.m., a warrant arrest was made at the State Highway 7 underpass near Burger King. Officers were called for a disturbance between a man and a woman in the area of Burger King, and officers found the man near the Highway 7 underpass. He was identified as Justin Robert Yetzer, 32, of Hutchinson. Yetzer had a warrant for failure to appear out of McLeod County for DWI, fifth-degree controlled substance and felony possession of ammunition. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JULY 25: at 7:26 p.m., officers responded to theft on the 900 block of Thomas Avenue Southwest. A man reported he was missing the front license plate off his vehicle. He believes it was stolen, but does not know where it occurred. The cost was approximately $22.50.
JULY 26: At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to property damage to a vehicle at 1090 State Highway 15 South. A 1998 Chevrolet club cab pickup had damage to its driver side window. The victim said he saw a suspect described as 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds punch the mirror. The suspect was a passenger in a gray Ram 1500 four-door pickup. The damage to the mirror was estimated at $35. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hutchinson police.
JULY 27: At 7:18 a.m., police responded to property damage at the Main Street bridge. Under the bridge there was graffiti spray painted with random words. The estimated damage is $150, and the investigation is ongoing.
JULY 28: At 12:41 a.m., officers made a warrant arrested during a traffic stop near Fifth Avenue and Hassan Street S.E. During the stop, officers found that the driver, Leah Michelle Heyer, 38, of Hutchinson, had an active misdemeanor warrant out of McLeod County for failure to appear on an original charge of driving after suspension. Heyer was arrested and taken to Hutchinson Police Department where she was booked, paid $200 cash bail and released. Heyer was given a court date, as well as a citation for failure to provide insurance stemming from the traffic stop.