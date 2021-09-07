Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 26: At 9:22 p.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. A man reported that a woman he had let stay with him for a few days stole his iPad valued at $800. The woman said she needed to use it and was leaving, but would be returning the iPad when she was done with it. The woman had not yet returned the iPad.
AUG. 27: At 12:38 p.m., police responded to a crash in the parking lot near Marshalls and Cash Wise. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Sandra Anne Traxler, 78, of Hutchinson, and a 2019 Ford Econoline Trailblazer bus driven by Wade Dean Miller were stopped at a four-way stop intersection. The Escape was facing south and Traxler attempted to make a right-hand turn, but she turned wide to avoid a parked car and struck the bus that was facing east. There were no injuries and Traxler was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 1:33 p.m., police responded to a crash near Second Avenue Southwest and Grove Street. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Sandra Anne Traxler, 78, of Hutchinson, ran off the road and struck a concrete median/flower bed and ran over a traffic sign. The driver did not stop at the scene and continued east on Second Avenue, but witnesses saw the crash and reported it to police. Traxler had been in a crash less than an hour earlier near Cash Wise. An officer found the vehicle moments later and saw Traxler fail to yield to another vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and saw damage as well as mud and flowers stuck in the vehicle's wheel well. Traxler said she did not know she had hit the sign and median.
AUG. 30: At 12:15 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. Police responded to Custom Stay regarding an attempt to locate, as they were investigating a gas drive-off allegedly involving Anthony Edwin Lenzen, 24, of Cologne. Police found Lenzen, who had two active warrants for his arrest: one charge from McLeod County for second-degree drug possession and another charge from Carver County for second-degree drug possession. Lenzen was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 6 a.m., police made a warrant arrest near Fourth Avenue and Arch Street Southeast. Police were patrolling the area and found a vehicle parked in a park after it was closed. The drive was identified as Kyle Skyler Melchert, 28, of Hutchinson, who had an active warrant for his arrest out of McLeod County for misdemeanor failure to appear on domestic assault. During the interaction, police found a crystal-like substance which weighed 2.2 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Melchert was charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
