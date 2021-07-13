Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 1: At 3:25 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 15. A 2003 Mazda Protege driven by Jayson Tailor Wurzbuerger was eastbound on State Highway 7 when it was hit by a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Emily Lorraine Sieben, 21, of Watkins, that was northbound on Highway 15 and did not stop for a red light. Both drivers had minor injuries, and Wurzbuerger was taken to Hutchinson Health. Both vehicles had severe disabling damage, and Sieben was cited for failure to stop for traffic control signal.
At 1:52 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Adams Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast. A 2017 Buick Encore driven by Margaret Ruth Messner, 87, of Hutchinson was eastbound on Fifth Avenue, and a 2018 Chevrolet Express school bus driven by Lee Douglas Moore was facing northbound on Adams and taking a right turn to go east onto Fifth Avenue. The two vehicles collided, but after talking to both drivers and witnesses, the cause of the crash could not be determined. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and there were no citations or injuries.