Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 29: At 7:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a damaged mailbox on the 300 block of Shady Ride Road Northwest. A vehicle hit the mailbox the previous evening at around 9 p.m. The cost to repair is estimated at $100. There are no suspects.
At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 448 California St. N.W. Involved were a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Destiny Marie Medrano, 18, of Hutchinson and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Carmen Mahendra Diaz, 30, of Hutchinson. According to a report, Medrano was northbound on West Boulevard in Country Club terrace and Diaz was backing out of a driveway. The Accord collided with the ear passenger side of the Equinox. No injuries were reported. No vehicles were towed. No citation was issued.
APRIL 2: At 12:31 p.m., officers made contact with a woman who had an active warrant at Queen’s Inn, 200 Highway 7 E. Kayla Dominique-Pearl Greer, 22, of Silver Lake was taken into custody for allegedly failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. Greer was taken to McLeod County Jail.
APRIL 3: At 7:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of School Road Southwest and South Grade Road Southwest. They made contact with Crystal Kay Vanausdle, 39, of Roseville, who was taken into custody on Anoka, Hennepin and Dakota county warrants for drug, financial and probation violation charges. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
APRIL 4: At 2:01 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Hutchinson Health parking lot. Involved were a 2005 Pontiac Montana driven by Celina Rosina Hoff, 93, of Hutchinson and a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Andrew Robert Smith, 39, of Winnemucca, Nevada. The Pontiac was backing out of a parking spot as the Nissan was driving past. It struck the back end of the Nissan. No injuries were reported. There were no tows. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. No citations were issued.
APRIL 6: At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a driving complaint in the Menard’s parking lot. An 81-year-old man from Norwood Young America was driving through the lot when he struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and sideswiped a nearby light pole. He continued northbound, according to a report, and struck another light pole in the lot. There were no injuries or tows. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage but were functional. The light poles sustained minor damage. The man was taken by Allina Ambulance to a nearby medical center for further evaluation. No citations were issued.