JUNE 28: At 1:03 a.m., officers responded to a hit an run crash on the 900 block of Echo Drive Southeast. A southbound vehicle on Echo Drive hit several road signs and a light pole. A 2004 Chevrolet Impala registered to a 30-year-old Hutchinson man was found unoccupied near the scene with severe disabling damage. Several vehicle parts matching the Impala were also found at the scene. Officers were unable to make contact with the vehicle’s owner at the time of the incident, and the vehicle was towed to the Hutchinson Police Department for further investigation. A search of the vehicle found marijuana and THC cartridges. An officer made contact with the owner on July 3, who said that he did not recall the crash, but that his friend told him he had been in a crash. Charges are being requested for misdemeanor traffic collision-failure to notify owner and misdemeanor possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
JULY 2: At 12:45 p.m., an officer took a report of property damage on the 900 block of Dale Street Southwest. A 32-year-old Hutchinson woman said her 2002 Honda Accord had been damaged sometime since the prior evening. There were scratches and dents and damage to the inside of all the door frames as it appeared someone had attempted to unlock the vehicle using an unknown tool.
JULY 3: At 2:22 p.m., an officer took a report of property damage on the 600 block of South Grade Road. The padlock from a door at a business had been cut sometime between 5 p.m. July 2 and 7 a.m. July 3. Nothing was taken or damaged inside the building. The estimated value of the padlock is $30, and there were no suspects at the time.
JULY 6: At 5:29 p.m., officers took a report of theft on the 400 block of Linden Avenue Southwest. A 32-year-old Hutchinson man said he parked his unlocked 2000 Mazda Protege on the road outside his home around 11 p.m. July 5. Several items were taken from inside including a fishing rod, lures, sandals and cigarettes. The total value of the stolen items is approximately $650. There were no suspects at the time.
At 11:08 p.m., officers responded to property damage and a driving complaint on the 200 block of First Avenue Northwest. A vehicle had reportedly left the roadway and drove across lawns, causing damage to a bush, landscaping rock and fence. Pieces of the vehicle were recovered at the scene, and the incident is under investigation.