Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 12: At 3:56 p.m., police responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Texas Ave. N.W. A woman said that someone she had communicated with on Instagram had access to her bank account and had taken about $2,000. The victim said the person was advertising free money and she shared her Cash App username.
MARCH 13: At 2:26 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Denver Avenue. A 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Kayla Dupre Stansbury, 34, of Hutchinson, and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson boy were facing southbound on Highway 15 in the turn lane, waiting to turn left onto Denver Avenue. The semaphore turned green, but not the green arrow. As the driver of the Yukon yielded to oncoming traffic, the Malibu moved forward and rear-ended the Yukon. The Malibu had minor damage and the Yukon had moderate functional damage. The 17-year-old boy was cited for following more closely than reasonably prudent.
MARCH 15: At 8:16 a.m., police responded to a crash on State Highway 15 and South Grade Road S.W. A 1996 Chevrolet Blazer facing south on Highway 15 was in the left turn lane, but due to freezing rain and snow the vehicle slid off the road and struck a poll and utility box. The vehicle had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
At 9:35 a.m., police responded to a crash at Highland Park Drive Northeast and a State Highway 7 service road. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Aliya Nicole Emme, 18, of Hutchinson was eastbound on the service road when the driver attempted to turn left but slid due to the icy road conditions and hit a parked, unoccupied 2006 Chevrolet Impala. The Impala had moderate functional damage and there were no injuries. Emme was cited for duty to drive with due care-speed greater than reasonable.
At 3:19 p.m., police responded to a crash at Dale Street Southwest and South Grade Road. A 2013 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Iolonda Lee Benning, 65, of Hutchinson, was southbound on Dale Street approaching South Grade Road when a turkey struck the windshield. The driver and passenger were not injured, and the vehicle had moderate functional damage.
MARCH 20: At 10 a.m., police responded to a crash at State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Geoffrey Lee Davis, 40, of Hutchinson, and a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Karisa Kay Showalter were southbound on Highway 15 approaching the semaphore at Century. As the Tahoe was coming to a stop, Davis looked down and rear-ended the Tahoe. The Cruze had disabling damage and the Tahoe had minor damage. Davis was cited for following too closely.
MARCH 21: At 8:45 a.m., police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop on State Highway 7 East. An officer saw Alexander James Emmings, 30, of Litchfield, who was known to have a warrant, driving a vehicle and stopped it on Highway 7, west of State Highway 22. Emmings had two body-only felony warrants out of Meeker County for theft and fifth degree drug possession. He was arrested and later taken transferred to Meeker County custody.
MARCH 23: At 1:27 p.m., police responded to a crash on Denver Avenue, near Walmart. A 1998 Mercedes Benz E32 driven by Raihna Lynn Mathews, 30, of Bruno, was stopped at a stop sign facing north on a service road waiting to cross the intersection of Denver Avenue. The Benz proceeded onto Denver Avenue and collided with a 2014 Buick WR600 driven by Eugene Wendell Otto, 83, of Hutchinson, which was westbound on Denver Avenue. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage and there were no injuries. Mathews was cited for failure to yield.
At 11:29 a.m., police responded to a crash in the MidCountry Bank parking lot. A 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Rodney Joe Lawerenz, 62, of Hutchinson, was pulling out of a parking spot when it collided with a 2020 Chevrolet WR1000 driven by Brian Patrick Duscher, 49, of Litchfield. Both drivers said they did not see one another. The vehicles had moderate functional damage and there were no citations.
MARCH 24: At 7:45 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Veterans Memorial Park. A city employee reported a flag pole spotlight had been damaged by what appeared to be a person kicking or hitting it with a large object. The cost of the damage was about $150.
MARCH 25: At 8:10 a.m., police responded to a crash on Milwaukee Avenue Southwest, near Dale Street. A 2014 Ford truck driven by Bryan Russell Peavy, 39, of Hutchinson was eastbound on Milwaukee Avenue when it collided with a parked, unoccupied 2017 Chevrolet truck. Peavy said he couldn’t see due to the sun. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage, and Peavy was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 1:25 p.m., police responded to a crash at the 3M parking lot. An unoccupied 2013 Subaru Impreza was parked behind a 2020 International semitrailer driven by Ibrahaima Diallo, 24, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, while Diallo was getting paperwork from the guard shack. Diallo did not see the Subaru parked approximately 8 feet behind the semitrailer and backed into it. The Subaru had minor damage and there were no citations.
MARCH 28: At 11:34 p.m., police made a warrant arrest while responding to a report of a disturbance on the 100 block of Main Street South. On arrival, police found a woman locked out of a residence trying to get the attention of someone to let her in. After police cleared the scene, they realized the woman had given a false name. It was discovered from previous contacts that the woman was Tina Marie Cerniglia, 43, of Hutchinson. Cerniglia had an active warrant out of Renville County for possession of a controlled substance. Police returned to the residence, arrested Cerniglia and took her to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 30: At 9:48 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at the Hutchison Recreation Center. The victim had arrived at the Rec Center at 7:20 p.m. and left for home at 9:15 p.m. When the victim got home she noticed her tan Kate Spade purse valued at $400 was missing. Inside the purse were several cards and $100 cash. The investigation is ongoing.