Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 24: At 10:26 a.m., police responded to a crash at Plumbing and Heating by Craig on Highway 7 East. A 2006 Ford pickup driven by Joshua Jon Deyonge, 22, of Glencoe, was eastbound on Highway 7 East it turned into the parking lot of the business. The driver stated he was going to turn around to go westbound on Highway 7, but while making a U-turn in the parking lot, his beverage fell and became stuck under the brake. As he was attempting to remove the drink, he was unable to stop and struck a business sign. There were no injuries and the vehicle had minor damage. A tow truck responded to assist with removing the vehicle from the cement posts.
JULY 29: At 1:57 p.m., police responded to a report of threats from an upset customer at Walmart. According to police, William Joe Breitkreutz, 76, of Hutchinson, was denied a refund after trying to return a bottle of cologne without a cap, packaging or receipt. Breitkreutz was aggravated and continued to shop in the store. Upon checking out, he asked staff for assistance and was making derogatory comments when he allegedly said, "If I come back, I'm bringing a gun." This comment alarmed staff, who believed it to be a credible threat. Breitkreutz was found, arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
JULY 30: At 10:10 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of State Highway 7 West. Officers were responding to a disturbance when they identified Danielle Rayanne James, 35, of Hutchinson, who had a warrant out of Meeker County for violating conditions of release on original charges of second-degree assault, threats, domestic assault and interference with a 911 call. James was arrested, booked and transferred to Meeker County.
At 1:47 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue. A 2015 Kia Optima driven by Trevor Dony Birch, 50, Albert Lea, was facing northbound on Highway 15 and stopped at the red light when it rear-ended by a 2017 Ford Truck driven by William Thomnas Sarff, 22, of West St. Paul. Sarff said he was inching forward and mistakenly pressed the gas instead of the brake. Sarff was cited for duty to drive with due care. Birch was evaluated by ambulance staff for injuries was no further treatment was required.
At 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Veterans Memorial Park. A city parks employee reported some flowers and a mature plant were stolen from a planter at the park. The value of the flowers and plant was $120.
JULY 31: At 1:49 p.m., police responded to a report of a man stealing flowers maintained by the city on the 200 block of Washington Avenue East. Upon arriving, and officer saw a man carrying plants in a vinyl bag. Peter Joseph McRaith, 72, of Hutchinson, admitted to stealing plants to plant at his residence. McRaith returned and replanted the plants, and was issued a citation for theft.