DEC 30: At 4:34 p.m., a 21-year-old man from Hutchinson reported a physical altercation that occurred the previous day. The victim was pushed and put into a bear hug by his 17-year-old foster-brother, and had a knife shoved within a foot of his face. Police are requesting charges from the McLeod County Attorney's Office.
JAN. 2: At 1:01 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest for Nicholas Gregory Weir, 19, of Hutchinson. Weir arrived at the police station following a warrant stemming from a misdemeanor for alleged failure to yield with a $200 cash bail. Weir turned himself in and no new charges were added.
At 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of property damage on the 1000 block of Echo Drive Southeast. The property manager noticed there was damage to a light fixture on the front of the victim's building. A projectile hit the building, causing a hole on each side. The time frame for the incident is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. Estimated damage is $30.
JAN. 4: At 8:39 a.m., officers responded to a phone call that led to a warrant arrest on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Kiana Marie Olson, 21, of Montevideo was arrested for a warrant from Yellow Medicine County for alleged third-degree DWI. She also had warrants from Anoka County and Kandiyohi County. Olson was taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 5: At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a theft on the 100 block of Main Street South. The owner of the property reported individuals dropping off two garbage bags in or near the dumpster of the property, despite not being a renter. This is an ongoing investigation.