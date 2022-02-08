Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 22: At 8:28 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a report of a suspicious person on the 900 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. It was reported that a person was yelling and knocking on doors in the area, and when police arrived they found the person involved in the activity and identified him as Tommie Lee Williams Jr., 30, of Silver Lake. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail for four outstanding warrants out of McLeod County: felony violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct damage to property and trespassing, and two misdemeanor disorderly conducts. During his arrest, Williams was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for items found on him during to the incident.
JAN. 24: At 2:47 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Ontario Street Southeast and Fifth Avenue Southeast. A 2020 Capicity semitractor-trailer driven by Christopher Myron Kuechle, 55, of Darwin, was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left turn onto Fifth Avenue. A 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Unique Marciela Salazar, 19, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Fifth Avenue and turned right onto Ontario Street, then slid into the semitractor-trailer’s front fender. The Capacity had minor damage and the Mirage had moderate functional damage. The roads were packed with snow at the time of the crash. Salazar was cited for driving without a valid license.
At 8:40 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Roberts Road Southwest and Lake Street Southwest. A 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven by Josephine Winters, 26, of Hutchinson was southbound on Lake Street Southwest, attempting to turn west onto Roberts Road Southwest. According to the report, it pulled out in front of a 2019 Kia Sportage driven by Sheila Rae Husted, 57, of Hutchinson, which was westbound on Roberts Road Southwest. A witness said Winters failed to yield to Husted. No injuries were reported. Winters was cited. The Chevrolet sustained severe, disabling damage and was towed. The Kia sustained moderate damage but was functional.
JAN. 25: At 6:32 p.m., police responded to a crash at the on the 800 block of South Grade Road Southwest. A 2018 Ford Edge driven by Brianna Lynn Quast, 34, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on South Grade Road, near Keith Street Southwest, when a dog ran into the street. Quast was unable to stop in time and hit the dog, killing it. The vehicle had minor damage. Quast was not injured and there were no citations.
JAN. 28: At 8:23 a.m., police responded to a crash at Tiger Elementary. A 2009 Honda Civic driven by Brett Christopher Wiltrout, 41, of Hutchinson, was stopped at a stop sign waiting to turn out of the Tiger Elementary parking lot when a 2014 Chevrolet CRZ driven by Hannah Mae Dimond, 31, of Dassel, turned into the parking lot from School Road and hit the Honda. The Honda had moderate functional damage and the Chevrolet had minor damage. There were no injuries and Dimond was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 5:39 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Walmart, 1300 Highway 15 S. According to a report, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Linda Nelson, 60, of Hector backed out of a parking space while a 2013 Jeep Compass driven by Sophia Oestreich, 24, of Henderson was traveling down a parking lot lane. The Chevrolet struck the Jeep. No injuries were reported. No citations were issued. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
JAN. 29: At 6:12 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 600 Block of 5th Avenue Southwest. A 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Robert Damlow, 43, of Hutchinson had a trailer on the back, which was backed into the driveway of Damlow's residence. the vehicle was parked adjacent next to the driveway on the road. According to a report, a 2004 mercury GMQ driven by Nicholas Fenner, 22, of Hutchinson backed from Fenner's residence and into the Jeep. No injuries were reported. The Jeep was not occupied. No citations were issued. The Mercury sustained moderate damage. The Jeep sustained moderate disabling damage.
JAN. 31: At 10:42 a.m., police responded to a request from the Bloomington Police Department to assist with recovery of a stolen trailer. Officers met with a man on Hassan street who said he purchased the trailer from someone for $2,500, and has had the trailer for about a week. The trailer was recovered and returned to the proper owner.
FEB. 1: At 9:52 a.m., police responded to suspicious activity at a Public Storage, 407 School Road Northwest. Officers made contact with a man and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants. Adam Johnson, 41, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for two felony warrants for alleged failure to comply for fifth-degree controlled substance charges in McLeod County. His vehicle was searched, and officers claim to have found several drug-related items. Johnson has been charged with a fifth-degree controlled substance crime for alleged possession due to the incident.