Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 4: At 10:04 a.m., police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Ridge Avenue. A woman reported that someone had attempted to remove the license tab off of her vehicle, and it was partially peeled off the license plate. The cost to replace the tabs is $250. There were no suspects.
MARCH 5: At 8:43 a.m., police responded to a crash on Main Street South. A 2015 Subaru driven by Michael Terry Hanke was northbound on Main Street between Second Avenue Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast when it slowed down for traffic and was rear-ended by a 1999 Saturn driven by Brittany Marie Schindler, 28, of Hutchinson. The Saturn had moderate disabling damage and the Subaru had minor damage. Schindler was cited for following more closely than reasonably prudent.
At 5:54 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the 300 block of Connecticut Street while responding to a call for a civil assist. During the assist, police confirmed that the person who made the call, Jennifer Rose Hietala, 21, of Hutchinson, had an active body-only warrant out of McLeod County on original charges of gross misdemeanor fifth degree drug possession, misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic needle, misdemeanor driving after revocation, misdemeanor no proof of insurance, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hietala was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail with no additional charges from the incident.