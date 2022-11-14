Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
Oct. 19: At 10:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of theft of a license plate on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue Southwest. The reporting party entered the Hutchinson Police Department lobby to report the rear license plate on their vehicle was stolen. The theft is thought to have happened between the afternoon of Oct. 18 and the morning of Oct. 19.
At 5:08 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Kwik Trip parking lot. A 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Rebecca Kay Tupa, 21, of Litchfield was entering a stall next to a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Randy lee Fischer, 63, of Gibbon, which was leaving. The Chevrolet's front driver's side collided with the Dodge's. Tupa left the scene. No injuries were reported. All parties wore seatbelts. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. Tupa was cited for failing to remain at the scene.
Oct. 22: At 6:32 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street North and Washington Avenue West. Michelle Nichole Lynn Tacket, 32, of Hutchinson was arrested and formally charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor driving after revocation charge. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
Oct. 21: At 11:11 a.m., officers received a report of theft on the 900 block of Echo Drive Southeast that is believed to have happened Oct. 15 or Oct. 16. A woman said someone made entry into her apartment and stole multiple items. The value is estimated at $860.
Oct. 22: At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of bicycle theft on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest. A juvenile male said his red Trek martin 4 had been stolen between the evening of Oct. 21 and the evening of Oct. 22. The value of the bike was estimated at $629.99.
Oct. 24: At 7 a.m., officers responded to a car vs. deer crash. A 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Jarvis Haugeberg, 62, of Hutchinson was south bound, leaving town on School Road when a deer ran up onto the roadway. The driver was unable to stop in time. There were no injuries. The vehicle sustained moderate damage but was functional.
Nov. 2: At 3:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash in the Hutchinson Health Clinic parking lot. It was reported that a 1995 Ford Windstart driven by Seyed Mostafa Yarand, 71, of Hutchinson attempted to park next to a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan. It did not have sufficient room and collided with the side of the Dodge. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. No vehicles were towed. A citation was issued.
Nov. 3: At 12:23 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2006 Volvo XC90 driven by Kelli Jo Albon, 46, of Hutchinson was northbound on Main Street North. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Lisa Michelle Jaster, 49, of Hutchinson was legally parked on the east side of Main Street North. Jaster pulled out of the parking spot to head north on Main Stret and collided with the Volvo. No injuries were reported. All parties wore seatbelts. The Hyundai was towed with moderate damage. Jaster was cited for failure to yield.
Nov. 7: At 8:20 a.m., officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Pro Auto and Transmission parking lot that had occurred at around 2p.m. on Nov. 6. A 2007 Mazda 3 driven by a 22-year-old adult male from Hutchinson entered the parking lot and struck an unoccupied vehicle. That vehicle moved from the impact and struck a third vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle than let the scene. No injuries were reported. No vehicle was towed. Charges are pending.