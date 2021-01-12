Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 28: At 3:10 p.m., police responded to a crash on Jefferson Street Southeast. A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Stephanie Marie Bailey, 27, of Silver Lake pulled into a private driveway and then reversed into the roadway and was struck by a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Seyed Mostafa Yarand. Both vehicles had minor damage and there were no injuries. Bailey was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
DEC. 30: At 12:36 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the area South Park. Police were made aware that Chad Michael McAloon, 54, of Litchfield was in the area of Park Towers. McAloon had a body-only warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for third-degree drugs. Officers responded to the area and McAloon fled on foot toward South Park before he eventually stopped and was arrested. He was found to have a glass bulb on him containing white residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine. McAloon was charged with new charges of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fleeing by means other than a motor vehicle.
At 3:18 p.m., police responded to a report of a stolen purse at Walmart. The victim said their purse was taken Dec. 28 while shopping at Walmart, and they believed the theft occurred after payment for merchandise was made, and before they walked to the parking lot. The victim realized the purse was missing Dec. 29 after being notified by their credit card company that an unauthorized charge was made at the Hutchinson BP gas station. The investigation is ongoing.