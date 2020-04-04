Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 28: At 1:50 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Edmonton Avenue South. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala LT driven by Gregory Johnson, 66, of Glencoe was northbound when it rear-ended a 2012 Kia Sportage driven by Michelle Dinkins, 46, of Winsted that had slowed down for a yellow traffic light. The Impala sustained severe disabling damage to the front bumper. The Sportage sustained moderate functional damage to its rear bumper. Johnson was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 8:15 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 1000 block of Prairie View Drive Southwest. Officers received a complaint the victim's son damaged a 60-inch LG Smart TV worth $539.99 after the victim told her son to leave. The suspect, an adult male from Mankato, has not returned calls from the police. Police are requesting charges of third-degree damage to property, a gross misdemeanor.