Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 28: At 7:22 a.m., police responded to a crash that happened at the Hutchinson Middle School parking lot. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 17-year-old from Stewart, and a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Hutchinson, were dropping passengers off at the middle school in a two-lane, one-way road. The 17-year-old driver attempted to merge into the other lane and hit the side of the Malibu. Both vehicles then drove to the Hutchinson High School parking lot to report the crash. The vehicles had minor damage and there were no citations or injuries.
NOV. 5: At 12:13 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street North and Washington Avenue West. A 2019 Freightliner semitrailer driven by Jonathan James Schermann, 52, of Mayer, and a 2017 Jeep Compass driven by Mickena Rose Inselmann, 24, of Cosmos, were both stopped eastbound on Washington Avenue at the intersection. The Compass was signaling for a left-hand turn to go north on Main Street. When the signal turned green, the driver of the Compass waited paused for oncoming traffic and was rear-ended by the semitrailer. The Compass had minor damage and Inselmann, who reported a possible neck injury, was checked by emergency medical staff on the scene. There were no citations or other injuries.
NOV. 9: At 3:24 p.m., police responded to a crash on Main Street near the intersection with State Highway 7. A 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Di Kaly Fleck, 20, of Chaska, was northbound on Main Street while a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Sarah Jordan Miller Aberle, 27, of Litchfield, was also northbound on Main Street behind the Jeep. As the Jeep braked for traffic it was rear-ended by the Toyota. Both vehicle had moderate damage and there were no injuries. Aberle was cited for following more closely than reasonable and prudent.
NOV. 10: At 4:12 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Liquor Hutch. A 2010 Chrysler Town & Country was parked while the driver, Jennifer Joanne Larson, 30, of Hutchinson, was inside Liquor Hutch. A 2021 Chevrolet Suburban driven by David Wayne Bagne, 84, of Hutchinson was backing out of a parking spot when it struck the Chrysler, which had two passengers inside. The Suburban then left. A passenger informed Larson of what happened. When the Bagne was identified and contacted, he said he was not aware that he struck the Chrysler. There were no injuries. the Suburban had minor damage and the Chrysler had moderate damage. There were no citations.
NOV. 12: At 6:09 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Menards parking lot. A 2006 Hyundai Accent owned by Joseph Thomas Tousignant, 63, of Glencoe, was parked legally when it was hit by a 2021 Chevrolet SLV driven by Tammy Leann Paulson, 58, of Cokato. Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no citations and no injuries.
At 6:57 p.m., police made a warrant arrest while responding to a report of a missing person at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. McLeod County Communications took a report of a missing person, and while on the phone the reporting person stated the person had returned home. The name the reporting person gave to dispatch was Pedro Crus Jr., 36, of Hutchinson, who had an outstanding contempt of court warrant out of McLeod County for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Crus was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 13: At 7:35 p.m., police responded to a vehicle in the ditch at South Road Road Southwest and Honey Tree Road Southwest. A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Shaylee Mae Millerbernd, 20, of Hutchinson, was westbound on South Grade Road Southwest when the vehicle slid off the roadway into the ditch and struck a fence on Ninth Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries the vehicle had minor damage. Damage to the fence was moderate. Road conditions were icy from recent snowfall, according to the report.
NOV. 15: At 12:09 a.m., police made a warrant arrest while responding to an assault at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. Police made contact with people involved, but due to the inconsistent recollection of events between both parties, there was no probably cause for charges. While on scene, however, one of the witnesses to the incident, Raymundo Sanchez, 58, of Glencoe, was found to have an active warrant out of Carver County of gross misdemeanor DWI refusal to submit to a chemical test. Sanchez was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 4:45 p.m., police responded to a stop arm violation at South Grade Road Southwest and Roberts Road Southwest. A vehicle did not stop for school bus that had its stop arm extended and blinking red lights. Using camera footage, police identified the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Rosalba Michelle Zavala, 24, of Hutchinson. Zavala was cited for misdemeanor school bus failure to stop.
At 5:13 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and School Road Southwest. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bennett Oliver Idstrom, 19, of Walker, and a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Tinea Dorrienne Graham, 64, of Hutchinson, were eastbound on Highway 7 and stopped at the traffic light in the north lane. The Impala was in front and reversed to move into the south lane and struck the Trax. There were no injuries and both vehicles had minor damage. Idstrom was cited for improper change of course.
NOV. 16: At 4:16 p.m., police took a report of fraud on the 600 block of Franklin Street Southwest. A woman reported receiving a text from an unknown number regarding an eBay transaction for more than $500. The woman said she followed up with the message sender because she had not made an eBay purchase. The person prompted the woman to download an app to her phone and verbally walked her through a variety of transactions, telling her he was having her do this to prevent fraud and fix the unauthorized transaction. By the end, the woman had lost $1,992. She is working with her bank to attempt to recover the funds, and the name of the suspect given to the woman is believed to be a false name. There were no suspects.