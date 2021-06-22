Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 1: At 11:22 a.m., police responded to a report of theft at Fireman's Park, 205 Main St. A city parks employee reported a flat of flowers, valued at approximately $19, was stolen from the park. There were no suspects.
JUNE 2: At 8:23 a.m., police responded to a crash on State Highway 7 West. A 2018 Freightliner driven by Scott David Gillis, 62, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, and a 2001 Freightliner driven by Derek Adam Markgraf were eastbound on Highway 7 when the trailer of the 2008 Freightliner struck the side mirror of the 2001 Freightliner. The 2001 Freightliner had minor damage and there were no citations.
JUNE 4: At 1:09 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash behind Main Street Sports Bar. An unidentified vehicle described as a gray pickup with amber lights on top struck a parked 2014 Ford Focus. The Ford had moderate functional damage.
JUNE 6: At 12:35 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Walmart parking lot. A parked 2020 Chevrolet Colorado was hit by an unknown vehicle. The Chevrolet had minor damage.
At 11:39 p.m., police responded to a report of theft and property damage at Main Street and Academy Lane. The lock was stolen and the latch was damaged on the Hutchinson Police Department's radar/speed trailer that was parked on Main Street. Nothing inside the trailer was taken. Estimated damage is $50.
JUNE 7: At 10:52 a.m., police responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Sherwood Street Southeast. An employee of a local plumbing company was working at a residence and had to return to his workplace to retrieve some items. While gone he left tools outside the residence where he was working, and when he returned, the tools, valued at $2,021, were missing. There were no suspects.
At 3:35 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 300 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dale Fredrick Pawelk, 69, of Hutchinson, was backing up and struck a 2016 Ford F150 that was illegally parked on Jefferson. Both vehicles had minor damage.
JUNE 11: At 2:51 p.m., police responded to theft at Junk and Treasure. An owner from the thrift store reported two girls entered the back of the store, two two pairs of dress shoes and fled out the back door. The girls were not found, and the value of the shoes is $30.
At 2:51 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the area of 200 State Highway 7 East. Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a young child standing near State Highway 7. Upon arrival, police made contact with Danielle Rayanne James, 34, of Litchfield. James had an active warrant out of Meeker County for probation violation on an original charge of assault and interference with a 911 call. She was arrested and transferred to a Meeker County deputy. The child was found safe.
JUNE 12: At 3:05 p.m., police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop near the intersection of State Highway 15 and Baltimore Avenue. During the stop, police recognized a passenger in the vehicle as Ryan Andrew Bonniwell, 50, of Hutchinson, who had a warrant for his arrest out of McLeod County for driving after revocation. Bonniwell was arrested and later provided the $200 cash bail. He was issued a new court date with no additional charges.
At 3:08 a.m., police made an arrest at Shamrock Inn. Police were responding to a 911 hang-up, and upon investigation they learned that Abraham De Jesus Garcia, 36, of Hutchinson, had made multiple emergency calls and hung up. Garcia admitted to knowing that using a 911 emergency line for non-emergencies was wrong, and he was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. A formal complaint has been signed for misdemeanor making an emergency call when there was no emergency.
JUNE 14: At 9:25 p.m., police took a report of a man's Trek bicycle valued at $700 was taken from a bicycle rack at Squeaky's. There were no suspects.
JUNE 15: At 9:27 a.m., police took a report of property damage for two tires punctured on a 2007 Saturn Ion. The cost to replace the tires was $214, and there were no suspects.
At 12:55 p.m., police took a report of theft at McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park. On the night June 2, flowers described as petunias and other types were torn out of the ground. The estimated value was $23.17 for the flowers and $20 for the labor. The investigation was ongoing.
JUNE 16: At 4:07 p.m., police responded to a report of a damaged vehicle in the 100 block of Third Avenue Southwest. The victim reported their 2014 Nissan Rogue had a 12-inch scratch on the driver-side door. The damaged was believed to have happened between 5 p.m. June 15 to 1 p.m. June 16. The cost of the damage was not known at the time.