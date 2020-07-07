JUNE 26: At 12:57 p.m., police responded to theft at Walmart. A loss prevention employee observed a woman, later identified as Cassandra Dawn Shemanek, 20, of Glencoe, conceal merchandise and leave the store without paying. Upon arrival, an officer saw Shemanek in her vehicle with several new, unopened items tucked under seats, and she did not have receipts. The value of the items stolen was $206.51. Shemanek was arrested for shoplifting, booked and released with a citation for misdemeanor theft.
At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Walgreens parking lot. A 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by Mark William Christensen, 56, of Hutchinson was stopped in the parking lot behind a parked 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Michael Wayne Schultze, 45, of Hutchinson. The Sierra began to back up and hit the Vibe. There was minor damage to both vehicles, and no citations were issued.
At 10:23 p.m., officers observed a vehicle parked at Rotary Park after park hours. The license of the vehicle’s driver, Ariana Mikayla Kramp, 19, of Hutchinson, was revoked. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Kramp gave the officer a bag of marijuana. More marijuana and a cartridge containing a yellow substance that field tested positive for THC were also found in the vehicle. Kramp was arrested, booked and taken to McLeod County Jail. She was charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance possession, misdemeanor possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor driving after revocation. Charges are also pending on a 16-year-old girl passenger from Cokato for misdemeanor possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 29: At 10:22 p.m., police took a report of theft on the 400 block of Alan Street. the victim said two signs were stolen from his yard. One sign was a campaign sign and the second was a church sign. The signs were last seen the afternoon of June 28. The total value of the signs is $30.
At 6:21 p.m., police took a report of property damage near the intersection of High Street and Arch Street. The victim said their 2004 Dodge Durango had the rear window smashed out. The victim said the damage occurred between 11 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. the same day. The cost of replacement is estimated at $300-$500.