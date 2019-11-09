Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 31: At 12:25 p.m., officers responded to theft at ACC Midwest. An employee reported a rider had stolen $276 from her driver's wallet. A suspect was identified from a video. The money was later recovered from the suspect. A misdemeanor theft charge has been requested for a 49-year-old Hutchinson man.
At 12:42 p.m., officers responded to theft at Walmart. A woman said she left her purse in her cart while placing groceries in her vehicle. An employee reported the purse had been turned into guest services. The woman said $160 was missing. There was $140 still in the purse. Surveillance did not reveal anyone taking money from the purse before turning it in.
NOV. 1: At 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Lynn Road and Fifth Avenue Southwest. A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson girl was westbound on Fifth Avenue. It stopped at the stop sign but attempted a right turn to travel northbound on Lynn Road. The driver reported not seeing a northbound 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Judah Masica, 22, of Hutchinson. Masica attempted to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid the crash but was unsuccessful. The Chevrolet turned into the Volkswagen. The Chevrolet sustained moderate damage. The Volkswagen sustained minor damage.
At 11:31 a.m., officers responded to a crash on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Bruce Crosby, 73, of Hutchinson was pulling out of a driveway to travel northbound on Jefferson Street. A 1997 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Bernadine Messner, 94, of Brownton was northbound on Jefferson and was struck by the Equinox. The Equinox sustained moderate damage. The Chrysler sustained minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
NOV. 4: At 6:09 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and California Street. A 2014 Cadillac XT2 driven by Lance Ketchum, 72, of Hutchinson was southbound on California Street and had stopped at the stop sign. The driver said he did not see oncoming traffic and attempted to cross the intersection. The Cadillac was struck on the right side by a 1998 GMC Jimmy driven by Luke Wendorff, 22, of Hutchinson. Wendorff tried to avoid the collision but was unable. Both vehicles were towed. Ketchum was cited for alleged failure to yield. No medical attention was requested.