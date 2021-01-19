Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 5: At 3:30 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue Southeast. A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson girl was southbound on Highway 15 and attempting to turn left onto Century Avenue. At the same time, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by James Robert Christopherson was northbound on Highway 15 and in the right turn lane to go east on Century, but it corrected and continued northbound. The minor driver though she still had enough time to make the turn but the vehicles collided. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Christopherson had minor injuries. The girl was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
At 8:02 a.m., police responded to property damage on Heritage Avenue Northwest. A small black truck with a loud muffler was seen fishtailing throughout the neighborhood. A witness heard a loud crash and observed a mailbox knocked down and severely others damaged. The black truck was seen leaving the area. There were no suspects.
JAN. 6: At 5:39 a.m., police took a report of theft at Shoe Sensation. An employee reported that a pair of shoes valued at $69.99 and a hat valued at $19.99 were stolen between 10 a.m and noon. The person also swapped tags on a $75 pair of shoes with a $35 tag, purchased the shoes and returned them a short time later for a cash refund. The incident is under investigation and it is believed the suspect was also involved in a similar theft at Dunham Sports.
At 2:39 p.m., police took a report of theft at Dunham Sports. An employee reported that a person swapped tags on an Adidas hoodie valued at $55 and Adidas joggers valued at $50 with items valued at $7.99. The person then returned the items for a cash refund. The incident is under investigation and it is believed the suspect was also involved in a similar theft at Shoe Sensation.
JAN. 7: At 10:13 a.m., police took a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. Cars on Patrol Towing was contacted by an apartment manager to tow a 2005 Honda Accord that was abandoned at 220 Echo Circle. It was discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen from Jimmy Johns in Hudson, Wisconsin. The owner of the vehicle, who is from New Richmond, Wisconsin, was working at the time and had left the keys in the car.
JAN. 10: At 12:53 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop in the area of Fourth Avenue Southwest and Glen Street Southwest. Hutchinson made pulled over a 2000 Audi A6 and found the driver, Cheyenne Ann Andrade, 22, of Hutchinson, had a revoked license. During the stop, the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. inside the vehicle police allegedly found several paraphernalia items including a clear plastic container with marijuana inside, and a syringe containing a brown substance suspected of being THC concentrate, which field tested positive for THC. There was also a Scheduled 2 pill found in the vehicle. Andrade was arrested and taken to McLeod Count Jail. A formal complaint includes two charges of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, felony fifth-degree possession controlled substance crime, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
At 9:14 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage and theft at Faith Lutheran Church. A Hutchinson couple reported that the window of their 2019 BMW was smashed and a purse was stolen from the parking lot. Several credit and debit cards were immediately used at Walmart with purchases totaling $1,975. The woman’s phone was found in a snowbank in the area of Lynn Road and Lyndale Avenue Southwest by a couple out for a walk. The incident is under investigation.
JAN. 11: At 1:05 a.m., police arrested a man at the Casey’s General Store. Officers were called to Casey’s to check on a man who went into the restroom and had not left for 20-30 minutes. Police made contact with the man and identified him as 29-year-old Zachary Dale Wirgau of Howard Lake. Wirgau allegedly had a pipe on him used to smoke methamphetamine, and the pipe had a white coating that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Wirgau was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with gross misdemeanor possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance.