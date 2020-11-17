Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 1: At 6:40 p.m., police responded to property damage on the first block of Washington Avenue East. A brick was thrown through the window of a business. No entry was made to the business and nothing was stolen.
NOV. 2: At 1:30 p.m., police responded to burglary on the first block of Century Avenue Southwest. It was reported someone entered a garage that was left open and stole $540 worth of items, including small appliances, tools and miscellaneous safety equipment. There were no suspects.
At 7:42 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at the Taco John's parking lot. A man was working on a vehicle he did not have permission to work on and was throwing trash around. When police arrived, the found Jacob Robert Clarin, 34, of Hutchinson painting the vehicle green with a paint brush on the rear bumper and quarter panel. Clarin resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of legal process, misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.
NOV. 4: At 8:50 p.m., police arrested one person during a traffic stop on State Highway 15 South. The officer conducted the traffic stop on Highway 15 near Freemont Avenue for a rear lamp out on the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, Destiny Ann Root, 18, of Hutchinson, had two warrants out of McLeod County for fourth degree property damage and disorderly conduct. When officers attempted to arrest Root, she resisted arrest. She was ultimately arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. In addition to the warrants, she is being charged with misdemeanor obstruction of legal process.
NOV. 7: At 10:58 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Street and Lewis Avenue. A 2003 Lexus driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy was southbound on Lake Street when it attempted to turn right onto Lewis Avenue, lost control, went over the curb and crashed into a tree. There were no injuries and no citations. The vehicle had moderate functional damage.
NOV. 9: At 4:40 a.m., police made a warrant arrest at Kwik Trip. Officers were responding to a call for a suspicious man in the building who was identified as Bo Daniel Acevedo, 26, of Gaylord. Acevedo had a warrant out of Sibley County for probation violation. When an officer attempted to take Acevedo into custody, he refused to comply and physically resisted. He was handcuffed and arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor obstruction of legal process.