Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 8: At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Hassan Street for a car crash. Leslie Korngiebel-Zeiss, 57, of Hutchinson was driving northbound in her 2003 Nissan Murano when her car collided with a 1992 Ford Escort driven by George Moehring, 83, of Hutchinson. Moehring was backing out of a parking spot on Hassan Street when he backed into the bumper of Leslie's Nissan. Moehring claimed he never saw Korngiebel-Zeiss until he collided with her, and her vehicle had to be subsequently towed due to the damage. No one was injured, and there were no cites.
AUG. 9: At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Mahogany Court. Charles Swart, 57, of Raymond was backing into a driveway in his 2005 Ford Econoline van when he struck a traffic sign on the southbound lane. The sign was tipped as a result of the accident. Swart's vehicle sustained no damage, but a ladder attached to the top was damaged when it made contact with the sign. No citations were issued.
At 9:58 p.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest of a 17-year-old Hutchinson boy on the 100 block of Grove Street Southwest. He had an active warrant out of McLeod County for a probation violation on an original charge of alleged fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 10: At 12:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and State Highway 15 South. Yancey Catlin, 32, of Brownton was northbound on Highway 15 when he went to change the radio station and collided with a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven b y Margo Harris, 58, of Fairmont, who was stopped for slowing traffic. Catlin said he didn't see Harris had stopped for traffic. Catlin's vehicle sustained severe disabling damage, and Harris' vehicle sustained moderate damage to to the rear bumper. Airbags were deployed in Catlin's vehicle and a passenger was bleeding from the mouth after they bit their tongue upon impact. Catlin was cited for following too close.
At 1:17 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash at the King Motel. Audrey Knacke, 77, of Hutchinson was parking her 1998 Jeep Cherokee when her foot slipped off the break pedal and onto the accelerator, causing the car to drive into the building. The Jeep sustained damage to the front bumper, and the front of the building sustained severe damage to the exterior wall. No injuries and no citations were issued.
AUG. 11: At 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Muddy Cow parking lot. A 2016 Jeep Renegade owned by one of the restaurant employees was parked in the lot 9 a.m.-midnight on Aug. 11. The owner noticed there was rear-end damage to the Jeep and believed it occurred between those hours at the Muddy Cow restaurant. There are no suspects at this time.
At 11:13 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. The vehicle, a 2004 Ford Explorer, was unoccupied at the time of the accident and was struck on the driver side rear quarter panel. The owner believed the damage happened between 10 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 11. The owner also suspected there was damage done to the rear tire alignment system. The suspect's vehicle appeared to be a taller SUV or pickup truck, and damage is estimated to be less than $1,000.
AUG. 12: At 1:43 p.m., officers stopped a 1999 Chevy Cavalier at Roe Avenue and Charles Street. The officer recognized the man as having no valid driver's license. When the driver of the Cavalier pulled over, he exited the car and began running east. Officers were able to take the man into custody a short time later and are requesting charges of driving after revocation, fleeing a police officer on foot and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. The man was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the area near the Hutchinson dairy queen for an accident. Wanda Narducci, 67, of Dassel was backing out her parking spot in a 2017 Honda CRV when she struck William Murphy, 56, of Delano. Murphy was crossing First Avenue from a coffee shop when Narducci struck the side of his body. He was treated at the scene for a small laceration caused by the impact, but declined to be transported to Hutchinson Health. There were no cites issued.
AUG. 13: At 4:36 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 400 block of School Road Northwes. Richard Robinson, 39, of Hutchinson was backing out of his driveway in his 2009 Chevy Aveo when he struck a 2017 Nissan Armada driven by Shannon Lien, 37, of Hutchinson. Both drivers reported moderate but functional damage, and no airbags were deployed. Robinson was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.