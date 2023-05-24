police patch

Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:

MAY 2: At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Roberts Road Southwest and School Road Southwest. A 2014 Dodge Dart driven by Janine Elise Anderson, 35, of Hutchinson was eastbound on Roberts Road, approaching the intersection with School Roa. A 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Lucy Mollie Hagen, 79, of Hutchinson was northbound on School Road, approaching the same intersection. The Dodge completed the stop and continued east. The Buick completed the stop and continued north and struck the passenger side of the Dodge. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. Hagen was cited.

Tags