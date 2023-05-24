Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 2: At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Roberts Road Southwest and School Road Southwest. A 2014 Dodge Dart driven by Janine Elise Anderson, 35, of Hutchinson was eastbound on Roberts Road, approaching the intersection with School Roa. A 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Lucy Mollie Hagen, 79, of Hutchinson was northbound on School Road, approaching the same intersection. The Dodge completed the stop and continued east. The Buick completed the stop and continued north and struck the passenger side of the Dodge. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. Hagen was cited.
MAY 3: At 4:19 p.m., officers received a report of an incident between a restaurant patron and employee at Pizza Ranch, 1320 State Highway 15 South. According to the report, a male customer forcibly grabbed the wrist of a female employee during the transaction for his meal. The man was asked to leave and was gone by the time officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
MAY 5: At 8:11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a damaged windshield on the 1000 block of Texas Avenue Northwest. The person who reported the incident said the damage occurred the prior day. the vehicle was parked on the street facing west at the time of the incident. The damage appeared intentional. Repairs are estimated at $499.
At 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2022 Ford Edge driven by Judith Ann Schumann, 72, of Hutchinson was legally parked on the street across from a residence on Lewis Avenue Southwest, facing west. Schumann attempted to move the vehiclef rom the road to the adjacent driveway. A 2008 Toyota Prius driven by Kevin O'Brien, 40, of Dassel was westbound on Lewis Avenue Southwest. The Ford pulled out and struck the Toyota. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. No citations were issued. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
At 11:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 2010 Ford F150 driven by Thomas Michael Geurts, 70, of Hutchinson was northbound in the alley behind 102 Main Street South, approaching the exit with First Avenue Southwest. A 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Rita Marie Bisbee, 65, of Hutchinson was westbound on First Avenue Southwest in the left lane. The Ford continued to exit and collided with the GMC. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. No citations were issued. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
At 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Subway at 1310 State Highway 15 South. The person who reported the incident said they returned to their vehicle after lunch and noticed front end damage that was not previously present. The vehicle was not occupied. There were no witnesses. The damaged was to a 2008 Chevrolet HHR.
MAY 7: At noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Runnings, 1090 State Highway 15 South. A 2020 Ford Expedition was parked in the parking lot, facing northwest. The driver, Jackie Lynn Thompson, 44, of Winsted was in the vehicle. A 2005 Honda Pilot Ex driven by a minor entered the parking aisle from the wrong side and attempted to park next to the Ford. The Honda made a wide turn and struck the Ford. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. No citations were issued.
MAY 8: At 7:57 a.m., officers received a report of property damage to a vehicle parked in a lot outside a residence on the 500 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. The person who reported the incident said their back window was smashed in several places. The damage appeared as if someone hit the rear window with an object. Nothing was missing.
MAY 11: At 2:21 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Lewis Avenue Southwest and School Road Southwest. A 1992 Ford Ranger driven by a minor and a 2022 Honda CR-V driven by Amber Marie Stevens, 31, of Hutchinson were northbound on School Road. The Ford was behind the Honda. The Honda slowed to turn east. The Ford struck the rear end of the Honda. The Ford continued north. Witnesses reported the vehicle was in the Tokyo Grill parking lot. Officers found the vehicle. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. The driver of the Ford was cited.
MAY 12: At 11:41 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 South and Century Avenue Southeast. A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Dominic James Trojanek, 18, of Hutchinson and a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jessica Jennifer Trout, 32, of Hutchinson were southbound on State Highway 15 South, just past the intersection with Freemont Avenue Southeast, approaching the intersection with Century Avenue Southeast. The Chevrolet was directly in front of the Pontiac. It slowed for a line of vehicles at a red light. The light had turned green. The Pontiac did not stop in time and struck the Chevrolet. Allina Ambulance responded. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. No citations were issued.