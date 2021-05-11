Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
APRIL 21: At 1:01 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 400 block of School Road North. Police were responding to a medical call, and while doing so recognized Diamond Sarae Stewart, 21, of Hutchinson, who had an active warrant for her arrest out of McLeod County for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Stewart was not the reason for the medical call or the patient. She was arrested, booked and issued a new court date after bail was posted.
APRIL 23: At 9:34 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Rotary Park. A bathroom window was broken and believed to have been damaged between 5 p.m. April 22 and 9:30 a.m. April 23. It appeared a paver from the park was used to break the window. Damage was estimated at $400, and the investigation is ongoing.
APRIL 24: At 4:03 p.m., police responded to a crash at the roundabout on Airport Road and State Highway 15 South. A 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Jerry Allan Anderson, 63, of Stewart, was southbound on Highway 15 when it proceeded into the roundabout and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Victoria Della Klabunda, 65, of Brownton, that was already in the roundabout. The Prius had minor damage and the Malibu had moderate functional damage. There were no apparent injuries and Anderson was cited for failure to yield.
APRIL 27: At 3:19 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Grove Street Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest. A 2010 KIA Sportage driven by Cindy Rae Matson, 64, of St. Cloud, was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, southbound on Grove Street, when it was hit by a 2011 Buick Enclave driven by Kelly Shay Berwald, 26, of Hutchinson, that was westbound on Second Avenue. The Kia had moderate disabling damage and the Buick had moderate functional damage. Police reported that Matson was confused and did not realize she was on a one-way street. She also had blood on her lip and was complaining of shoulder pain, and was taken to Hutchinson Health.
APRIL 30: At 3:55 p.m, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street. A 2016 BMW 228 driven by Yasushi Sakamoto, 44, of Hutchinson, and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dylan Brandon Kruse, 20, of Cosmos, were both eastbound on Washington Avenue and stopped at the intersection for a red light. Kruse was an estimated 10 feed from the right-hand curb and said he had his turn signal on to perform a right-hand turn. Sakamoto saw the Silverado’s position at the stop, did not see the right-hand turn signal and assumed it was traveling straight across the intersection, so the BMW pulled up on the right-hand side of the Silverado. When the light turned green, both vehicles attempted to make a right-hand turn and collided. The BMW had moderate functional damage and the Silverado had minor damage. There were no injuries and Kruse was cited for improper turn at intersection.
MAY 2: At 7:32 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 400 block of Huron Street Southeast. A 2011 BMW 328 driven by Thomas Ray Borthness, 62, of Mandan, North Dakota, was backing out of a driveway and hit a parked 2015 Chrysler 300C. Both vehicles had minor damage and there were no injuries. Bortness was cited for duty to drive with due care.
MAY 3: At 1:30 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of State Highway 7 East. An officer saw Melvin Michael Klockman, 77, of Hutchinson, who was known to have a warrant for failing to appear on original charges of nuisance property parking and storage of inoperable vehicle and weeds. Klockman was arrested, booked and released with a new court date after paying $100 cash bail.
MAY 4: At 9:37 a.m., police responded to a report of burglary on the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Over the winter, a lock was cut on a storage trailer and approximately $2,500 worth of tools were stolen. There were no suspects.
MAY 5: At 8:06 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage at the Ridgewater Campus parking lot. A Hutchinson woman reporter that her 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was scratched and damaged with a sharp object while parked. The damage was estimated at $700, and there were no suspects
MAY 6: At 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 400 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A Hutchinson woman reported that the catalytic converter on her 2004 Kia Sedona, valued at $300, had been stolen. There were no suspects.