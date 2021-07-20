Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 27: At 3:28 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 400 block of Monroe Street. A resident reported his mailbox was damaged. The cost to replace the mailbox was $18, and there were no suspects.
At 9:12 p.m., police responded to a report of theft of a motor vehicle on the 1300 block of South Grade Road Southwest. A woman reported her 2013 Nissan was taken without her permission by Kristine Ashley James, 36, of Hutchinson. James was found by a State Trooper on June 30 in Blaine, and she showed the trooper the vehicle in a garage in Blaine. James was arrested, taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with felony theft-indifferent to owner rights.
JULY 1: At 1:47 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and State Highway 15 South. According to a witness and Joseph Richard Dellavedova, 29, of Minneapolis, a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Delbert George Barningham, 79, of Redwood Falls, was stopped at a traffic light facing eastbound on Highway 15 for about three to five cycles and was in the left turn lane to turn north. The Chrysler then changed lanes and struck a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Dellavedova. Barningham did not stop for the crash and continued southbound on Highway 15. Both vehicles had minor damage. The Chrysler was not initially found and was involved in a second crash at the intersection of Highway 15 and U.S. Highway 212 near Brownton. State Patrol handled that crash. It is believed Barningham was having a medical episode and was taken to a hospital. He was cited for driving after cancellation and failure to drive with due care.
At 5:19 p.m., police made a warrant arrest near Main Street and State Highway 7. An officer saw Joshua Daniel Kable, 37, of Hutchinson, riding a bicycle and knew he had a warrant out of Renville County for failing to appear on an original charge of fleeing in a motor vehicle. Kable was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JULY 3: At 9:18 p.m., police took a report of property damage on the Main Street bridge. There was spray paint on the bridge, and there were no suspects.
JULY 6: At 1:20 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Highfield Apartments parking lot. An 2013 Chevy Cruze was parked in the parking lot, unoccupied, and the owner later discovered damage to the rear bumper and and driver's side with red paint transfer. The vehicle had minor damage and there were no suspects.
At 1:20 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of School Road and the State Highway 7 Service Road. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Rosella Anne Jorgensen, 37, of Hutchinson, was eastbound out of the Speedway parking lot at the same time a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Joan Marie Dallmann, 72, of Darwin, was turning left from the service road to go southbound on School Road. The two vehicles collided and both had moderate functional damage. There were no citations.
At 5:53 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 100 block of Florida Street Northwest. A mailbox was reported damaged by suspected firework between July 3 and 4. The mailbox exploded and was blown off the post. The cost to replace the mailbox was $20, and there were no suspects.
JULY 9: At 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage/theft on the 300 block of State Highway 7 East. Two catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from a 1999 Mercedes. There were no suspects.
At 9:33 a.m., police responded to a report of a man urinating on a sign at Burger King. Officers identified Joshua Daniel Kable, 37, of Hutchinson, as the alleged suspect who urinated on a sign after he attempted to enter the building. Kable was cited for urinating in public.