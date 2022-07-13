Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 16: At 10:14 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Elks Park. Vandalism was reported on multiple pieces of playground equipment. The estimated cost to repair was $110.
JUNE 27: At 11:37 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 West and California Street Northwest. A 2009 Ford Focus driven by Isaac David Wehler, 20, of Hutchinson was at the intersection, facing south, with a blinker on to turn left (eastbound) onto Highway 7. A 1999 Toyota Tacoma driven by Shawn Donovan Nelson, 59, of Cosmos was at the intersection of Les Kouba Parkway Northwest and Highway 7 facing northbound, with a blinker on to turn left (westbound) onto Highway 7. Both proceeded into the intersection to make left turns. Wehler proceeded south and did not turn onto Highway 7. Nelson drove into Wehler. Wehler admitted to being at fault and intending to make a left hand turn onto the frontage road and not Highway 7. There were no tows. Wehler was cited.
At 7:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Denver Avenue Southeast and State Highway 15 South. Both vehicles were northbound on State Highway 15 and stopped at the light on Denver Avenue. A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Vernon Boreen, 32, of Arlington attempted to reverse to change course at the intersection and turn west, and collided with a 2004 Buick Lesabre driven by a juvenile. There were no injuries or tows. The Buick sustained moderate damage but was functional. Boreen was cited.
JUNE 28: At 7:32 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at VFW Park. A bathroom had been vandalized with permanent marker, likely during the daytime hours of June 27. The estimated cost to repair was $100.
JUNE 30: At 10:02 p.m., police were on patrol and performed a traffic stop. A woman was found to have a revoked driving status and an outstanding warrant. Jordan Christine Peterson, 32, of Hutchinson was wanted in McLeod County for allegedly driving after suspension and allegedly failing to carry proof of insurance. Peterson was able to provide $300 cash bail and was booked and released. She was also cited for allegedly driving after revocation.
JULY 1: At 5:41 a.m., police responded to a report of suspicious activity at Kwik Trip. Nicholas Padron Jr., 56, of San Benito, Texas, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. He was wanted in McLeod County for allegedly failing to appear on charges alleging burglary, trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 11:37 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of First Avenue Northwest and Main Street North. A 2019 Chrysler 300 driven by Krista Marie Sondergaard, 54, of Stewart was eastbound on First Avenue approaching Main Street when its passenger side was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Qualicia Mariah Taylor, 18, of Hutchinson. The Nissan was making a U-turn on First Avenue. There were no injuries or tows. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Taylor was cited.
JULY 3: At 10:29 p.m., police were on patrol in the area of Oddfellows Park and made contact with a man in a parked vehicle. Christopher James Berthelsen, 26, of Little Falls was issued a citation for two alleged petty misdemeanor drug offenses.
McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Ricky Hernandez, 19, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 2020 to March 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 90 months in prison.
Desirey York, 40, of Mankato entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 22, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 80 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete treatment, follow all discharge recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Logan Atkinson, 26, of Little Falls entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about March 2, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 24 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for a period of four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in the McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, pay restitution in the amount of $3,742, and pay a fine and surcharge of $200.
Ashley Remington, 28, of Hastings entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 14, 2021. Jude Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in the McLeod County Jail (in 2022), serve 30 days in jail (in 2023), serve 30 days in jail (in 2024), serve 30 days of electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $200.00.
Ariyah Koehl, 25, Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 18, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Saul Lopez, 37, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 17, 2021. Judge Asphaug stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in the McLeod County Jail, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no contact with the victim, and pay a surcharge of $85.