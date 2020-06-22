JUNE 10: At 5:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a person causing vandalism at the Hutchinson Health Emergency Room entrance. Police found the person and identified him as Peterson Tasico Dinsmore, 44, of Glencoe. Police saw a white substance spread over the entrance door, along with paper, clothing and other items scattered throughout the area of the entrance. A witness told police they saw Dinsmore take items out of his backpack and throw them around, and then splatter lotion on the door. Dinsmore was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He’s been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
JUNE 11: At 8:54 a.m., police responded to property damage on the 500 block of Lakewood Drive S.W. A 48-year-old Hutchinson man said his 2010 Chrysler Town and Country van had been damaged. It appeared someone struck the hood of the van with something such as a chair. The hood sustained heavy damage estimated at $1,000. There were no suspects.